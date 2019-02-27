Am I the only person who channels Britney Spears' character Lucy in the movie Crossroads whenever Joan Jett's "I Love Rock N' Roll" song comes on? That karaoke scene never gets old. Speaking of, I'm going to reveal your go-to karaoke song, based on your zodiac sign, because why not? Also, no offense to our girl Britney, but I'm not even that obsessed with her. Yes, I know she's the "queen of pop," but I've always been team Christina. #SorryNotSorry. Anyway, if you haven't seen the early 2000s coming-of-age drama, it is definitely a must-see. BTW, Zoe Saldana's character Kit is dramatic AF, but totally hysterical.

Also, singing karaoke isn't necessarily a hobby per se, but for whatever reason, we're all guilty AF for standing on stage at a random bar, and singing our little hearts out. Luckily for us, karaoke is karaoke, which means, good singing voices, bad singing voices... terrible singing voices, they all have a place on stage.

Anyhoo, in the end, it's all about the music, the drinks, and the people you surround yourself with. Although, I hate to say this, but there are people out there who reeeaaaaaaally get into it. I mean, good for them, right? Who cares if they sing at the top of their lungs, and shatter every single window in existence. This is their moment, and nobody else's. However, I'd probably still pull an Adam Sandler in the movie Wedding Singer, and remind the person singing to take off my Van Halen T-Shirt before they jinx the band and break up.

Anyway, I'm done being obnoxious... here's your go-to karaoke song, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Mariah Carey's "Fantasy"

Is it a total coincidence that Mariah just so happens to be an Aries? I think not. This is your anthem, Aries. Sing it loud and sing it proud. BTW, the "Fantasy" music video is everything. #TBT

Taurus: Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline"

Aside from the fact that "Sweet Caroline" is a classic tune, it's also really catchy, and easy to sing. By no means am I saying you can't hit a few high notes, Taurus. On the contrary, show us those Venusian vocals!

Gemini: Brandy And Monica's "The Boy Is Mine"

Mo to the E to the... Mo to the...Sorry, I really couldn't contain my excitement. The best part about this '90s classic is that there are two sets of lyrics, which means it's perfect for you — and your evil twin, Gemini.

Cancer: Kelly Clarkson's "Since You've Been Gone"

IDK what I love more, the melodrama of it all, or the fact that she can finally breathe for the first time... yeah... since you've been gone. This one's perfect for you and your grudge-holding heart, sweet Cancer.

Leo: Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

Sang and performed by Leo legend Whitney herself... need I say more? Besides, this jam is basically your life anthem. You're always in the mood to dance, and feel the heeeaaaaaaat with somebody, right Leo?

Virgo: Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!"

Admit it, Virgo: you're a sultry songstress underneath that posh exterior. So, I'm not even trying to make this a theme here, but Shania Twain is a Virgo, too! This has to be a sign.

Libra: TLC's "No Scrubs"

Sing it, Libra. If anyone knows what it takes to strive for balance, peace, love, harmony, and a good relationship, it's you. Also, you hate doing things alone, so this is the perfect opportunity to sing with your girls.

Scorpio: Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way"

Don't even pretend like you don't know this song word for word, Scorpio. We all know you get obsessed with things, and quick. Besides, the Backstreet boys are still your fire and one desire.

Sagittarius: Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer"

Who are we kidding? This is your favorite song to drive to, shower to, and well... karaoke has to be a given, right? Besides, who doesn't love a little Bon Jovi? You're a rockstar at heart, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: The B-52's "Rock Lobster"

Groovy AF. Admit it, Capricorn, you prefer the more traditional types of tunes, and IDK about you, but it doesn't get more vintage-vibes than "Rock Lobster," am I right?

Aquarius: Eiffel 65's "I'm Blue"

This is probably the catchiest song of the '90s, aside from Aqua's "Barbie Girl." And the best part is, the lyrics can almost sing themselves. Also, I'm pretty sure the blue people in the music video were aliens. #JustSaying.

Pisces: Madonna's "Like A Prayer"

Life is certainly a mystery, but not as mysterious as Madonna's "Like A Prayer" video, that's for sure. Here's the deal, Pisces, you already know this song by heart, and your voice is like an angel sighing anyway.