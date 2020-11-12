Just because Halloween's over doesn't mean you can't partake in a little bit of hocus pocus. Although, don't believe everything you hear, as your Friday the 13th November 2020 horoscope has absolutely nothing to do with bad luck, and everything to do with embracing your power. Scorpio season is about rebirth, surrender, and transformation; it's about the death of the ego, and rising again like a phoenix from the ashes.

Disregarding the historical negativity surrounding the number 13, Friday is actually day of the Goddess (aka Venus-Day). In the Middle Ages, Fridays were a day of celebration, and the number 13 was sacred. It corresponds to the 13 yearly moon and menstrual cycles that occur each year. Everyone is comprised of sacred masculine and divine feminine energies. Are you ready to honor your inner goddess?

Ironically enough, Friday the 13th November 2020 will feature a witchy moon in Scorpio, just two days before it conjuncts the sun for the new moon. Mars, Scorpio's traditional ruler, will also station direct, while Jupiter sits closely to Scorpio's modern ruler, Pluto. So mote it be.

In the meantime, here's what you can expect on this ultra-superstitious day, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Manifesting Mutual Exchanges And Loyalty

What does your ideal look like in the long run, Aries? Whether it be personally or professionally speaking, this is a time for you to rid yourself of toxic patterns, people, and environments that no longer serve you. Open your mind, acknowledge your truth, and move forward.

Taurus: You're Cultivating Compromise And Healthy Relationships

Are you projecting burdens onto your partnerships, Taurus? Though this could very well be the other way around, the ball's in your court. Your ideals aren't necessarily aligned with your current reality, and there's nothing wrong with that. However, start taking action so you can see the change.

Gemini: You're Harnessing The Magic Of Your Daily Rituals

Do you practice what you preach, Gemini? Einstein said, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting results." Do your daily duties coincide with your long-term goals? You have the same hours in a day as Beyoncé, so what are you waiting for?

Cancer: You're Basking In The Power Of Self-Expression

You're about to turn your life into a work of art, Cancer. Whether it be romantically or creatively, always remember that you are your own muse. The foundation of your relationships stems from the relationship you have with yourself. Don't repress your fierce authenticity.

Leo: You're Ground Yourself And Connecting With Ancestors

You're day-to-day might seem overwhelming as of late, but it's all part of your divine duty, Leo. Go inward; acknowledge what's happening in your emotional world. Create an altar for your ancestors — they live vicariously through you.

Virgo: Your Words Are Spells And Your Thoughts Are Magnets

Your journey to self is asking you to surrender to the metamorphosis taking place in your mind, body, and soul. Let your heart do the talking, but use your words of wisdom to deliver of the message. Start a blog. Share your story on social media. The whole world is listening.

Libra: You're Conjuring Prosperous New Beginnings

Everything from your sense of security to your emotional foundation is in the process of rebirth. You're still shedding snake skin, but there's no need to fear the evolution process. Find comfort in the uncertainty, and trust the universe every step of the way. You're a lot closer than when you started.

Scorpio: You're Honoring The Power Of Your Bewitching Essence

Grab your broomstick, Scorpio. Open your book of shadows, and make amends with the ancient shadows of your previous lifetimes. Just because you walk with them, doesn't mean you have to be them for much longer. They are your spirit guides and your power.

Sagittarius: You're Tapping Into Your Inner Sorceress

A powerful muse and an heirloom of artistic treasure, it's time to meet your polarizing shadow, Sagittarius. It's what you've been seeking in others and resenting in yourself — you underestimate yourself. Look in the mirror, and remember who you are.

Capricorn: You're Dancing With Your Eclectic Coven

There's no such thing as a coven without a witch, Capricorn. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and your mystical gifts and goddess charms are meant to be shared with the rest of the world. Don't be afraid to rebel against your ego — you are infinite. Expand, learn, and thrive as much as possible.

Aquarius: You're Showing The Whole World Your True Colors

Who are you, Aquarius? What fuels your passions and colors your world with hope? The future your crave is being stifled by your fears and insatiable need for control — this needs to stop. When you envision the infinite possibilities, know that they're simply a reflection of your immortal soul.

Pisces: You're On A Magical Journey To Transformation

Your current reality is a manifestation of your visions, network, and mindset, Pisces. There are no roads where you're going, but you already knew that. Hold space for a bright future, and ask your ancestors to guide you toward the people that will help you get there. If you don't have faith in yourself, no one will.