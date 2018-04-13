25 Friday The 13th Instagram Quotes That Are The Perfect Mix Of Creepy & Witty

Look out, because it's Friday the 13th. The superstitious among us are probably getting incredibly spooked right about now, while others like to embrace the date with open arms. It doesn't happen very often that the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday, but here we go again with this specific calendar date that has been dubbed unlucky. I personally don't fear the day at all. In fact, I really love the number 13, and consider myself in the latter group who chooses to celebrate it. But really anyone can get in on the hype of this day by posting a picture with any of these Friday the 13th Instagram quotes and creepy (slash witty) captions to accompany it.

Perhaps, a black cat crosses your path on your way to work, and you happen to snap a pic just in time. It's necessary to share what you've seen with your friends, so they understand where you're coming from when you show up to work totally shook. Maybe your girl crew is feeling a bit daring and booked an overnighter at a haunted Airbnb. Or, you could be celebrating at home with a movie night spotlighting Friday the 13th.

Whatever your plans may be for the occasion, you need some spook-tacular quotes to use as Instagram captions for your pictures. Obviously, you really won't have time to come up with one on your own when you're sprinting away from Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th. Now, don't look behind you, because these 25 quotes right here are ready to use.

1. "Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever." — Unknown

2. "Forget the bad luck, I'm choosing to have a great day." — Unknown

3. "If you think Friday the 13th is scary, try going a day without coffee. It's horrifying." — Unknown

4. "I'm every nightmare you ever had! I am your worst dream come true! I'm everything you ever were afraid of!" — It

5. "Very superstitious, writings on the wall. Very superstitious, ladders 'bout to fall. Thirteenth month old baby, broke the looking glass. Seven years of bad luck, the good things in your past." — Stevie Wonder, "Superstition"

6. "It may be Friday the 13th, but it is still Friday and a reason to dance." — Unknown

7. "I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious." — The Office

8. "A black cat crossing your path signifies that the animal is going somewhere." — Groucho Marx

9. "You see better when you're scared." — Unknown

10. "Bad luck makes great stories." — Unknown

11. "I'm not superstitious. It's bad luck to be superstitious." — Unknown

12. "The 'L' in my luck has been replaced with an 'F'." — Unknown

13. "You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from." — Cormac McCarthy

14. "OK, let's do this." — Unknown

15. "Turn on the light before entering any room." — Unknown

16. "Feeling lucky?" — Unknown

17. "It's Friday the 13th, witches." — Unknown

18. "I'm just happy it's finally Friday." — Unknown

19. "Fri-nally." — Unknown

20. "I'm not superstitious. I'm a witch. Witches aren't superstitious. We are what people are superstitious of." — Terry Pratchett

21. "Luck is what happen when preparation meets opportunity." — Seneca

22. "I believe you make your own luck." — Tom Brokaw

23. "Luck is believing you're lucky." — Unknown

24. "It's Friday, I'm in love." — The Cure, "Friday I'm In Love"

25. "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." — Franklin D. Roosevelt