December's astro-weather has been nothing short of powerful, so prepare for things to be shaken up in your Friday the 13th December 2019 horoscope. Aside from Jupiter's shift into structured Capricorn on Dec. 2 — where it will remain for the next 13 months — curious Mercury will also slide into philosophical Sagittarius on Dec. 9, so you'll be sure to feel those effects.

Fast forward to Dec. 12, the day before Friday the 13th. A potent full moon will illuminate the sky in the curious sign of Gemini. However, in typical Gemini fashion, this Mercury-ruled lunation will be a bit tricky. Activated by rebellious Uranus — planet of liberation, chaos, and unexpected change — this full moon will challenge you to liberate yourself from the previously-set structures, and foundations that no longer serve you. Granted, this might sound like a walk in the park, but change isn't always easy. That same day, Chiron — the wounded healer — also stations direct in Aries, which means it's time to channel your inner warrior.

Aries: You're Ready To Take Your Power Back

Chin up, Aries. The full moon on Dec. 12 will beam directly through your chatty third house of communication, thought process, and local network, which means you will likely experience closure and clarity in regard to your immediate exchanges. Chiron also stations direct in your sign, which will give you a burst of some much-needed energy.

Taurus: Your Past Is Starting To Resurface

Take a deep breath, Taurus. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 12 will shake up your indulgent second house of money, values, and self-worth, which takes place at an interesting time, as Chiron also stations direct the same day via your self-undoing 12th house of closure, karma, and forgiveness. Just because you forgive doesn't mean you forget, you know.

Gemini: You're Recognizing Your Place In Society

Spotlight's on you, Gemini. Aside from there being a potent full moon in your sign on Dec. 12, Chiron, the wounded healer, also stations direct via your friendly 11th house of teams, tribes, and extended network the very same day. Speaking of, do your coworkers inspire you? Where's your soul tribe? Please note, these relationships could be personal or professional.

Cancer: You're Finding Your Self-Confidence

Told you your Friday the 13th wasn't too shabby, Cancer. Granted, the full moon in Gemini via your 12th house of dreams and closure could bring a spiritual epiphany of sorts, perhaps encouraging you to let go of something that's no longer beneficial to your spirit. However, with Chiron direct via your career sector, you'll be ready to conquer the world in no time.

Leo: You Know Who Your True Friends Are

You're not about the "they said, they said," Leo. However, with the full moon in Gemini shaking up your 11th house of friendships on Dec. 12, you could see someone's true colors first hand. In other news, Chiron will also station direct via your exotic ninth house of opportunity and expansion. Don't let those toxic friendships get you down. Instead, consider this your official cue to expand your horizons.

Virgo: You're Realizing The Sacrifices You've Made

You've always been a go-getter, Virgo. Although, you might feel a bit stressed during this time, especially after the full moon in Gemini. This Mercury-ruled lunation will shake up your career sector, but it will also touch upon your confidence levels. Are you happy? Chiron also stations direct the same day via your eighth house of intimate unions and transformation. What are you ready to let go of?

Libra: You're Feeling More Adventurous Than Usual

Take a walk on the wild side, Libra. The day before Friday the 13th, a full moon will shake up your expansive ninth house of education, higher learning, and opportunities. Have you been feeling restless? You can thank this Mercury-ruled full moon for that. That same day, Chiron will also station direct via your seventh house of partnerships, so make sure you pick your battles wisely.

Scorpio: You're Finally Ready To Move On

It's been an interesting couple of months, hasn't it, Scorpio? Your Friday the 13th spook-marathon won't be any difference, especially since it's happening after a full moon in your eighth house of rulership. It's time to let go. Chiron stations direct via your sixth house daily duties, too. Interested in a new job prospect? Change is here.

Sagittarius: You're Making Important Decisions

Put yourself in their shoes, Sagittarius. The day before Friday the 13th, a full moon will shake up your committed seventh house of partnerships, which will bring closure and clarity to your one-on-one relationships. Chiron will also station direct via your expressive fifth house of romance, so look out for toxic love affairs that don't have your best interests at heart.

Capricorn: You're Sorting Out Your Priorities

It's time to get organized, Capricorn. The full moon in Gemini — taking place on Dec. 12, the day before Friday the 13th — will activate your sixth house of health and due diligence, which means you'll likely be crossing your t's and dotting your i's. Chiron also stations direct via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and sense of security. So, what's next?

Aquarius: You're Upgrading Your State Of Mind

When was the last time you genuinely smiled, Aquarius? The day before Friday the 13th, there will be a full moon in your expressive fifth house of romance, creativity, and joy. Whether you decide to cut ties with a particular fling, or perhaps indulge in your artistic gifts, something will definitely come to fruition. Chiron also goes direct via your chatty third house of communication, which means it's time to speak up and say your truth.

Pisces: You're Recognizing Your Value

Remember who you are, Pisces. Spooky or coincidental, but the day before Friday the 13th, a full moon will shake up your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation. This will have you reassessing your current living space, and general sense of security. Chiron also stations direct via your second house of values, income, and spiritual wealth, reminding you of your worth.