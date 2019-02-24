Are you absorbing the dreamy, sultry vibes of Pisces season? Is your imagination on fire and your heart full of compassion? When the sun is in Pisces, the world is brimming with spiritual energy and it's time to trust the road less traveled. If you've been feeling overwhelmed by all the sensitivity, you're in luck, because your February 25, 2019 weekly horoscope is the rest you've been waiting for.

The most major astrological transit this week is that Venus — planet of love and luxury — will enter Aquarius on Mar. 1, launching you into a time of embracing eccentric relationships, community bonding, and unconventional forms of romance. The air will buzz with intellectual and artistic connection. It's the social boost everyone's been needing, especially with so much emotional energy from Pisces swirling through the universe.

Also, the sun will be forming a sextile with courageous, energized, and sexual Mars on Feb. 27. This will bless you with self-love and inspire you to go after your desires without any doubt or fear to hold you back. Allow this to emphasize the journey you're currently embarking on and push you to make a brave move. No matter what, you'll be glad you did.

However, don't get too carried away, because after all, Mercury retrograde begins next week and we're currently sitting in a pre-retrograde shadow. You may be experiencing the initial moments of confusion and foresight already.

Aries

With Venus now lavishing in your 11th house of friends, your social life is glittering with love and good vibes. Let your heart be consumed with caring for others and making the world a better place. With Mars in your house of finance forming a sextile with the sun in your spirituality house, you're realizing that you are safe and surrounded by abundance.

Taurus

Venus is now flirting through your 10th house of career, making everyone notice just how fabulous and competent you are. Opportunity and recognition will be flowing your way. As the sun in your friendship house forms a sextile with Mars in your first house of the self, you're feeling confident in your social environments and true to yourself.

Gemini

Your ninth house of adventure and philosophy is being loved by Venus, encouraging you to spice up your life with spontaneity and culture. You're flying away and everyone loves you for it. With Mars in your spirituality house forming a sextile with the sun in your career house, you're intuitively receiving important and energizing insight from within.

Cancer

Venus is in your eighth house of death and rebirth and it's opening you up to a deeper level of intimacy and sexuality. You're oozing romantic vibes and everyone is intrigued by your mystery. As Mars in your friendship house forms a sextile with the sun in your adventure house, you're meeting new people in beautiful places and loving every minute of it.

Leo

Venus is right in its sweet spot as it spreads the love throughout your seventh house of partnerships. Now's the time to forge one-on-one relationships, open yourself to trust, and be there for somebody. As Mars in your career house forms a sextile with your house of reincarnation, you're experiencing positive transformation in your public image.

Virgo

Now that Venus is swirling through your sixth house of work and health, you're in the midst of some deep self-care. Spend time beautifying, rejuvenating, and taking care of your well-being. As the sun in your partnership house forms a sextile with Mars in your adventure house, trust that spontaneity will only bring more love into your life.

Libra

You're feeling the good vibes with Venus in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. You're the life of the party; the living embodiment of creative inspiration. Make art out of your existence. With Mars in your house of reincarnation forming a sextile with the sun in your house of productivity, you're getting so much work done and feeling great about it.

Scorpio

Venus is in your fourth house of home and family and your heart is being called back to its roots. You're the soul of the home and your closest loved ones know your beauty best. With the sun in your creativity house forming a sextile with Mars in your partnership house, your joy is being fueled by one-on-one connection and commitment.

Sagittarius

Now that Venus is in your third house of communication, you're flirting and conversing at a wittier level than the world can handle. You're saying all the right things at just the right time. With Mars in your house of routine forming a sextile with the sun in your home life sector, you're feeling calmed and collected by reorganizing your personal space.

Capricorn

You're feeling luxurious and pampered now that Venus is in your second house of finance. You're surrounding yourself with beautiful things and feeling gratified by the way money is flowing your way with ease. With the sun in your house of communication forming a sextile with Mars in your creativity house, you're encouraged to be playful and childlike.

Aquarius

Now that Venus is in your first house of the self, you're the sexiest person in the room and you don't even have to try. Your aura is being replenished by loving and luxurious vibes that attract everyone. With Mars in your family house forming a sextile with the sun in your money house, you're feeling enriched by putting hard work into your home life.

Pisces

Venus is swirling through your 12th house of spirituality and you're living in a world full of beautiful dreams and bedazzling insight. Your inner world is more interesting than the "real" world. With Mars in your communication sector forming a sextile with the sun in your first house of the self, you're in the mood to tell people who you are and share your thoughts.