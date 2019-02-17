The sun has officially entered Pisces, and the universe is brimming with an otherworldly power. Pisces isn't just concerned with this world. It sees every world; the way they're layered on top of each other, the way they intersect, and the way they coalesce into a reality that is far stranger than anyone even realizes. Prepare to enter a dreamworld and good luck coming back, because your February 18, 2019 weekly horoscope is all about activating the imagination.

Even though Pisces season is just beginning, you're still receiving the eccentric charisma and determined outlook of Aquarius. On Feb. 18, the sun will form a sextile to rebellious Uranus, showing off what an individual you are. There is also so much opportunity for hard work and concrete results when Venus — planet of beauty and love — forms a conjunction with disciplined Saturn on the same day. When brainiac Mercury forms a sextile with Saturn on Feb. 19, you'll be able to form a plan and stick to it. However, not just any old plan, but a plan that transforms everything, especially when Mercury begins to form a sextile with deep and dark Pluto on Feb. 23. But don't let your thoughts get too carried away, as Mercury will also be squaring off with expansive Jupiter, making everything seem like a way bigger deal than it really is. Mercury is busy this week, isn't it?

Your relationships will also be receiving a dose of intensity when Venus forms a conjunction to Pluto on Feb. 22. While this can spurn feelings of jealousy or possession if handled immaturely, it can also bring your love and understanding to a far deeper level if you deal with it gracefully. This will only intensify the already overwhelming feeling of the full moon in Virgo, slated to light up the night sky on Feb. 19. Allow this to help you deal with your emotional situations in a practical way, especially when you'll be on the verge of thinking irrationally as Mercury forms a sextile with illusory Neptune on the same exact day.

Aries

It's time for you to tune in to the radio of your soul. The sun has entered your 12th house of spirituality, and through the static of day-to-day life, you'll hear the truth that's been waiting within you. Take time for some solitude and inner-healing. With a full moon in your sixth house of productivity and health, it's time for you to review your priorities.

Taurus

You're feeling inspired to see how you can help and by helped by other people. The community has become your calling now that the sun has entered your 11th house of social relations, so explore your ability to connect. With a full moon in your fifth house of creativity and fun, you're understanding the joy you desire. Open your arms and let life embrace you.

Gemini

Making a name for yourself and going for the gold is all that's on your mind now that the sun has entered your 10th house of career. You're radiating power and success and your reputation precedes you. Don't be shy. With a full moon in your fourth house of home and family, you're opening up emotionally and understanding where you belong. Don't be afraid to go there.

Cancer

Leaving home may not always feel comfortable for you, but right now, the unknown is thrilling to you. The sun has entered your ninth house of adventure, and you love not knowing what comes next. Unzip yourself from your cocoon and fly away. With a full moon in your third house of communication, a revealing conversation may be on the way. Absorb knowledge like a sponge.

Leo

You're tuning in to your emotional attachments and understanding how much you've been burdening yourself with. The sun has entered your eighth house of death and rebirth, and the next few weeks is all about letting go of baggage and moving forward. With a full moon in your second house of finances, you're seeing the material support you need and going after it.

Virgo

You're assembling renewed partnerships and dismantling them now that the sun has entered your seventh house of relationships. One-on-one connection has your heart, but give it only to someone worthwhile. With a full moon in your first house of the self, you'll feel all the many emotions that come with honoring your growth. You still have work to do, but make time to celebrate.

Libra

You're revamping your day-to-day routine and redesigning your way of life now that the sun has entered your sixth house of work and health. Take time to detox and dedicate yourself to a new plan. Work hard and stay focused. With a full moon in your 12th house of spirituality, you're being tuned in to the dreamworld and your intuition is speaking to you loud and clear.

Scorpio

Your artistry is blooming like a field of roses now that the sun is in your fifth house of creativity and fun. Magic is sparkling at your fingertips and you need to grab onto the world and make it more beautiful. With a full moon in your 11th house of social connection, you're feeling emotionally tied to other humans. Work on healing the scabs of society, one person after another.

Sagittarius

You're in need of stretching your legs and curling up with a blanket now that the sun has entered your fourth house of home and family. Get some privacy from the world and regenerate. If safety is nowhere to be seen, search for it. With a full moon in your 10th house of career, you're understanding what your heart needs in order to feel successful. Your feelings mean everything.

Capricorn

Your thoughts are working overtime and your brain is full of power now that the sun is in your third house of communication. Take time to absorb information, challenge your mind, and engage in stimulating conversations. With a full moon in your ninth house of adventure, your heart is begging for a spontaneous ride. Make new memories that you'll never forget.

Aquarius

You're feeling glamorous and attracted to material comforts now that the sun has entered your second house of possessions. Take time to think about what you need in order to feel more like yourself, but also, more stable financially. With a full moon in your eighth house of death and rebirth, you're rising from the ashes of a situation that will soon be behind you.

Pisces

You deserve to treat yourself like a queen now that the sun has entered your first house of the self. The world is fully drenched in your watery love and flowing with your psychic power, so hone in on your superpowers. With a full moon in your seventh house of partnerships, you're seeing how the new and improved you can love and cooperate with another human being.