Your Favorite 'Riverdale' Relationship, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Riverdale is a legit cultural phenomenon. I mean, I can barely remember a time before fans were obsessing over Betty and Jughead’s romance, or Cheryl Blossom’s sassy attitude toward literally everything and everyone. While fans of the show stan all the all the major characters in different ways, most people have a favorite Riverdale relationship — and they’ll ship them through thick and thin, no matter how much drama inevitably unfolds. The couple on Riverdale you love most might say something surprising about your personality.

There’s no doubt that each of the Riverdale couples has a very different dynamic. So the relationship that speaks to you most personally depends on your zodiac sign, which tells you a lot about how you approach love and dating. Maybe you’re brooding and sensitive like Jughead, or smart and confident like Veronica. Or maybe, like Cheryl, you’re just plain bossy (in the best way, of course). Whatever your unique quirks, your zodiac sign can point you toward the Riverdale couple who shares your perspective on the world.

Get ready to feel more in common with these characters than you ever realized before. Who knows? You might even learn something about yourself in the process.

If you're a Pisces, Cancer, or Scorpio... YouTube You ship Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones. The Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones saga has tugged at fans’ heartstrings since their first kiss back in Season 1, Episode 6. The two share such obvious love for one another, even if they struggle to trust each other at times (like when Jughead joined the Serpents in secret, and even shared a kiss with Toni after his initiation). The Water signs ship Bughead for their deep and lasting romance. If you’re a sensitive Cancer, you love the way Jughead and Betty look at one another. They’re in it for the long haul, despite the obstacles in front of them, and they’re not afraid to tell each other how they feel. Bughead also resonates with Pisces, who are hopeless romantics and super loyal to the people they care about. And Betty and Jughead are more than just sensitive… they’re also sneaky and badass, constantly teaming up to solve mysteries. That’s where the Scorpio elements show up — these two know how to scheme to get what they want, even when others might least expect them to strike.

If you're a Capricorn, Taurus, or Virgo... YouTube You're in love with Archie Andrews and Veronica Lodge. Archie Andrews, the titular character of the Archie comics that inspired Riverdale, is strong, loyal, and fiercely committed to his beliefs. And his relationship with Veronica Lodge is no exception. When the two first got together, they were trying to reconcile their feelings for each other with their loyalty to Betty, who had a crush on Archie at the time. And for two seasons, Varchie fought valiantly for their relationship, even staying together while Archie was in jail. Their breakup in Season 3, Episode 6 was devastating for fans, and it’s unclear now whether they’ll ever get back together. But if you’re an Earth sign, you believe wholeheartedly that Varchie is meant to be. Earth signs are grounded, level-headed, and dependable, and they feel a strong sense of duty to their responsibilities. Capricorns are driven and ambitious, always striving to be the hero in their friend group or relationship. Taureans, meanwhile, exhibit a few of Veronica’s signature tendencies — a stubborn insistence in their own independence, combined with a love of the finer things in life. And Virgos, like Archie, tend to be obsessed with perfection, and will stop at nothing to achieve it.

If you're an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius... CW You're totally here for Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz. Cheryl Blossom has always been a polarizing character. She’s confident, brash, and headstrong, and for most of Season 1, fans struggled to understand her emotional depth. That softer side has come to the surface in Seasons 2 and 3, when Cheryl developed a relationship with Toni Topaz, the blunt and sarcastic member of the Southside Serpents who transferred to Riverdale High in Season 2, Episode 10. These two didn’t start out on the best of terms, but their love has grown into one of the Riverdale fandom’s favorite plotlines in the show. It’s no surprise that Cheryl’s personality is classic Fire sign material. Like an Aries, she’s vibrant and clever, engaged in a never-ending scheme to get what she wants. She also exhibits Leo characteristics — dominance and power masking a deep bravery and strength. Cheryl has had an inarguably difficult life, and she faces it by hiding behind her mask of self-sufficiency. Toni, meanwhile, has a Sagittarian's wit and sincerity. The couple helps each other find grounding and feel supported, which can be difficult for Fire signs who want to forge ahead in life without taking care of themselves.