When the sun is in Sagittarius, it's easy to feel like your mind is all over the map. Thinking in a straight line and focusing on one detail at a time can feel nearly impossible. Sagittarius is always encouraging you to take a step back and consider the view; to take in the way all the colors and shapes blend together. While you're trying to find overarching meaning in everything, it's easy for the finer nuances to escape you, and in your December 7, 2020 weekly horoscope, you might start the week off struggling with this conundrum.

After all, on Dec. 9, the sun will collide with dreamy and disorienting Neptune, radiating a strange and nebulous energy throughout your reality. Not only will you have a tendency to feel more sensitive and vulnerable to the whims of your emotions, but this hazy feeling could leave you feeling lackadaisical or lethargic. Getting motivated to accomplish your goals might feel more difficult than usual, and when you feel like you're being hard on yourself or extra critical of yourself, try your best to stay grounded and focus on your inner truth.

Despite the confusion surging through the air, Dec. 10 provides you with a beautiful opportunity to deepen your relationships. Venus — planet of love — will form a sextile with transformative Pluto, pushing you to get to know your loved ones on a deeper level and let intimacy guide the way. Share secrets, practice acceptance, and attempt to understand one another.

Some of the lazy, listless energy will lift by Dec. 11, punctured through by the sun forming a galvanizing and energizing trine with Mars — planet of drive and courage. This has the power to leave you feeling hyped and you will be especially flammable to the light of passion and inspiration. If you make a point of taking action, competing, or creating, the cosmos are on your side and intensifying your potential.

However, focusing on your ideas, communicating your thoughts, and following directions might start feeling impossible by Dec. 13, when brainy Mercury squares off with Neptune, continuing the pattern that began earlier in the week. Conversations will be primed for miscommunications and the chance that you'll make an error along the way will be even stronger. Because your imagination might get away from you, encouraging you to believe in ridiculous things, make sure you focus on the facts.

Aries

Embrace the fact that you might be getting lost this week. No matter how much you plan ahead and stick to your plan, strange and spontaneous interferences might derail you. Try your best to go with the flow. Perspective is everything, and if you choose to see these interferences as opportunities disguised as inconveniences, you might just encounter so much self-discovery.

Taurus

The past may be clinging onto your attention this week, driving your focus toward nostalgia rather than a commitment to the future. Your emotional attachments may also feel especially stuck to you, leaving you feeling trapped in a cycle you want to break out of. However, sometimes letting go requires you to look at the problem directly one last time. Attempt to understand it so you can let go of it.

Gemini

The way you see someone and the way someone truly is may be two completely different things. Recognize that your perception may have more to do with you than with them, lest you accidentally romanticize someone a little too much. Remember that there are so many fish in the sea and so many people you have yet to meet. Placing too much of your hope on one person will only leave you disappointed.

Cancer

You might have a lot to get done this week, and yet, all you want to do is leave that work behind and go on an adventure. What you may have to do is make your work a little more exciting. Remember why you're doing this work in the first place and focus on the sense of accomplishment you'll feel when it's over. Make it a little game you're trying to win. Spice it up a little.

Leo

Intensity could be flooding a situation that was supposed to remain a fun, no-strings-attached type of thing. Perhaps a love affair might feel pressured into commitment before you're ready. Maybe you're feeling forced to turn something that was initially an enjoyable hobby into something lucrative. Remember, you have the right to put your foot down. Don't make a permanent decision before you're ready.

Virgo

The expectations of your family and where you come from could be getting in the way of a relationship. Other people's opinions of your partner could be causing you stress, potentially making you feel like you have to choose between your loved ones or your partner. Focus on no other truth but your own. By choosing to abide by your own truth, you're exerting your strength in a beautiful new way.

Libra

It might feel like everyone wants a piece of you this week. While you're trying to focus on a task, your phone might be blowing up with texts. When you're trying to stick to your original plans, your boss might leave you with a surprise assignment. This is a beautiful week to ask for help and enlist the encouragement of a friend or partner. You don't have to go through all of this alone, so call in a favor.

Scorpio

The promise of something exciting and larger-than-life might be luring you away from reality this week. Be extra mindful of what you're spending your hard-earned money on or what fun opportunities you're leaving behind responsibilities for. All that glitters is not made of gold and you might feel regretful once you realize what you've done. Stick to your priorities this week. Let them be your guiding light.

Sagittarius

Who you are is not where you come from. This week, you might have a distorted sense of self, leaving you feeling like your roots are dictating the shape of your flower. Keep in mind that you don't have to have a beautiful past in order to have a bright future. Work on shedding these expectations and focusing on your own self-expression. Let it flow through you as purely and innately "you" as possible.

Capricorn

You might find yourself saying too much and possibly exposing a secret you've worked hard to keep. Leaving yourself out in the cold with someone you don't trust is the last thing you want, so make sure you open up to someone you know has your back. Remember who has always been there for you, and if you need to talk, reserve your feelings for them. They are the ears who will understand you best.

Aquarius

You may feel especially susceptible to losing yourself to the whims of the crowd this week. If people are trying to convince you to join their community and leave behind your values to abide by theirs, it may be too good to be true. Remember what constitutes your sense of self and what makes you feel proud. If you feel like you're being silenced, speak up even louder. Now is not the time to forget who you are.

Pisces

You may feel like there's a contrast between who you really are and how others perceive you. While you may feel disappointed that no one is seeing you for who you really are, remember that you can't control what other people think. You can only control what you think and even that's easier said than done. Build yourself up and solidify your identity. Let other people see what they want to see.