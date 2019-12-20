New year, new you — but there's a catch. Aside from the perseverance stemming from writing your list of New Year's resolutions, there's this underlying sense of urgency regarding the future, both personally and collectively. Can you feel it, too? This is precisely why your Capricorn season 2019 horoscope will revolve around your self-discipline in order to achieve self-mastery.

The season of the goat kicks off on Dec. 21 — which is the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere — and ends on Jan. 20, 2020. Come the day after Christmas, there will be a new moon partial solar eclipse at exactly 4 degrees Capricorn. This will serve as a powerful prelude of what's to come. (If you're wondering how this will affect you, take a look at your birth chart and see which astrological house belongs to Capricorn.)

Shortly after, go-getter Mars will shift into Sagittarius before the full moon lunar eclipse in Cancer on Jan. 10. Then there's the pivotal moment when Saturn meets with Pluto in Capricorn. This will be a lengthy process, but incredibly evolutionary nonetheless. Capricorn season will definitely be a season to remember.

Are you ready to get to work? Here's what Capricorn season has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Working On Your Legacy

Enjoy being in the spotlight, Aries? The sun will join Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn via your go-getter 10th house of career, reputation, and authority figures this season. What do your professional goals look like? This astrological season will serve as a powerful kick-start.

Taurus: You're Polishing Your Visions

What do you have planned, Taurus? The sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your expansive ninth house of travel, education, long-distance journeys, and personal philosophies this season. It's time to mature so you can tackle what's waiting for you on the other side of the horizon.

Gemini: You're Reworking Your Intimate Unions

Are you getting as much as you're giving, Gemini? The sun will join Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your erotic eighth house of sex, transformation, intimate unions, and joint ventures this season and, well... something's gotta give! I have a feeling you know what I am referring to.

Cancer: You're Setting Firm Boundaries

It's all about balance, Cancer. The sun will join Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships this season, and not everyone will make the cut. Your well-being is and should always be a priority, and there will be no more toxic partners for you.

Leo: You're Really Getting Organized

Busy much, Leo? Your shiny ruling planet joins Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn via your orderly sixth house of health, due diligence, and acts of service this season, and it's time to get your act together. This could be in terms of health, work, or daily duties.

Virgo: You're Reworking Your Personal Brand

What makes you happy, Virgo? The sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn via your expressive fifth house of creativity, romance, and joy this season. When was the last time you got to play? Your authenticity is your superpower.

Libra: You're Healing Ancestral Trauma

Is your foundation secure, Libra? The sun will join ruling planet Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and sense of security this season. Are you relocating or reworking your living space?

Scorpio: Your Reworking Your Perspective

You've been mentally analyzing yourself more than usual, Scorpio. The season kicks off with the sun joining forces with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto and the South Node via your curious third house of thought communication, and busy work. Does your style of communicating need work? Your perspective is changing.

Sagittarius: Your Values Are Changing

It isn't all about the money, Sagittarius. Sure, the sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your stability-seeking second house of finances this season, but this area of your chart also revolves around your self-worth and values. Your sense of security is in the midst of powerful transformation.

Capricorn: You're Finally Seeing Results

Happy solar return, Capricorn. Your season has arrived and the sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Father Time, and Pluto in your Saturn-ruled territory. It might not happen overnight, but you will definitely reap what you've sown.

Aquarius: You're Shedding Your Snake Skin

Let it all go, Aquarius. The sun joins Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your secretive 12th house of dreams, closure, karma, and surrender this season, and you're finally ready to purge what no longer serves you. What's holding you back? Listen to your body and be gentle with yourself.

Pisces: You're Reuniting With Your Soul Tribe

Real friends are supportive of your hopes, wishes, and dreams, Pisces. The sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your 11th house of groups, teams, tribes, and sense of belonging in the world this season. Are you surrounded by people who inspire you? Raise your vibration, because you are capable of so much.