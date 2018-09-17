Did you know that astrology is spiritually rooted in the four seasons? Think about it. When the sun enters Capricorn, the natural world enters a period of hibernation and death. When the sun enters Aries, the spring equinox launches a period of rebirth after a long and dreary winter. When the sun enters Cancer, the seedlings from spring blossom and bloom all across the remainder of the summer. And, as of September 22, 2018, the sun enters Libra, spreading the magic of fall all throughout our world. If you're wondering how this enchanting new transition will affect you personally, your autumn equinox 2018 horoscope is here to answer all of your burning questions.

Based on the life cycle of our natural world, autumn is when we harvest all the agriculture and food we've been growing during the nourishing summer season. It's a time for reflection, reward, and preparation for a cold and challenging winter. Spiritually speaking, it's when we are gifted with the fruition of the intentions that we've been working with throughout the year, the intentions spoken into the universe way back in spring. In essence, the autumn equinox is about appreciating how far you've come. Make sure take time to thank yourself for everything you've accomplished, everything you've survived, and everything you've worked so hard for.

Aries

There is not one definition of love. It can be just as fierce as it can be subtle, as delicate as it is intense. Don't judge love with preconceived notions about what "love" should be. Every relationship is one-of-a-kind. Open your heart to a deeper state of love. There's nothing to be afraid of.

Taurus

Clutter may be preventing you from finding a deeper truth. A mess could be what's standing between you and your success. The process of cleansing might seem daunting at first. However, the hardest part is always the first step. Find strength to start something new. Reorganize your universe.

Gemini

Even when you're soul is uninspired, creativity is always searching for you. All you have to do is step away from your habits, breathe in some fresh air, and try something different. If you show up for your muse, your muse will always show up for you. Prove that you're willing to bring her vision to life.

Cancer

Home is the foundation of everything. Without it, how can anything else grow? Take a look at what "home" means to you. You should never have to sacrifice your sacred space. Redesign your environment. Reconnect with your family. Curl up with a good book. Rest where your heart resides.

Leo

There is no shortage of talking in this world, but how much of it actually means something? We use our voices so often that we forget to use it for a higher truth. Think about what you've been burning to express. Your voice is aching to say something important. Give yourself permission to say it.

Virgo

It's tempting to fly untethered across the world. However, in order to reach the sky, you must grow from your roots. If you're too busy looking for something else, you'll miss what's right in front of you. Find ways to ground yourself. Establish a sense of security in your world. Discover a sense of comfort.

Libra

Regardless of what they say, people do change. They change their hair. They change their minds. They change their world. Life is a constant process of transformation if you allow it to be. Opportunities are arising. Make decisions that suit the person you're becoming, not the person you used to be.

Scorpio

The real world is a weary place. Societal concerns often inhibit the imagination and simplify the person you truly are. It's only when you look inward that you remember yourself. Spend time with your thoughts. Purify your mindset. Meditate with your soul. Remember everything that needs remembering.

Sagittarius

As much as we're all connected, it can feel as though we're all alone. Each life is a self-containing universe, and if we don't reach out to each other, we can get lost there. No one needs to suffer in silence, and it all starts with one person having the guts to break that silence. Let it be you this time.

Capricorn

Ultimately, the reason we strive endlessly for success is to find a sense of respect. Without respect, success is meaningless. Not only do we want others to be proud of us, we want to feel proud of ourselves. Find meaning in your work. Achieve something that makes you happy, regardless of anyone else.

Aquarius

If you stand still for long enough, the world will grow against you rather than with you. You'll feel the rush of everything passing by like wind. However, it's time to be one with the wind. Run as far as you can and as fast as you can. There's nothing to hold you back. Everything else is white noise.

Pisces

You're on the brink of healing transformation your life. The answers are found in shadows you may be too afraid to look into; depths too deep for you to swim. However, intensity is the fire that fuels your desire. Although they say to be careful with flames, don't let fear hold you back from breaking free.