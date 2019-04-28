The sun is beaming through slow-moving Taurus alongside rebellious Uranus, shedding light on our sensual pleasures while revolutionizing our core values. Taurus season is about indulging in the beauty that exists all around you while also taking time to embrace the stillness in every moment. And your April 29, 2019 weekly horoscope will remind you that while there's a charming lure in the Venusian breeze swirling all around us, structured Saturn officially stations retrograde on Monday, Apr. 29 at 8:54 p.m. ET, joining forces with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn. These malefic planets are simply asking us to revisit, reassess, and reevaluate your long-term plans. So, are you prepared?

Just so you know, once serious Saturn begins its backwards journey via the sign of the mystical goat, exactly three planets will be retrograde: Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto. Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius is inspiring you to look inward on your path to self-discovery, while Saturn and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn will put you in check, so that we're all mentally and physically up to par for all that's headed our way. Remember, the energy of Capricorn is ruthless, determined, structured, and pragmatic. So, these heavenly bodies won't leave room for any of your shenanigans... not even in the slightest.

Change is here, stargazers! There's also going to be a lovely new moon in sensual Taurus on Saturday, May 4, at 6:45 p.m. ET, so prepare for an interesting build-up of celestial energy at this time, as Saturn will officially join the "retrograde bandwagon," and oppose the North Node in sensitive Cancer all before this month's new moon.

Remember, new moons bring new beginnings, and with three planets retrograde, two of which are traveling through pragmatic Capricorn, it's safe to say you'll have a few things to re-visit before you can officially start again.

Nevertheless, here's what the stars have in store for you this week, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Look Towards The Future

Are you doing what you love, and making the money you deserve to earn? Family, and your emotional foundation, will be top of mind for you this week as well, so don't be afraid to look within. In Lana Del Rey's words, "you're the master of your own fate."

Taurus: Remember To Have Faith

Make a wish, Taurus. With the sudden changes and breakthroughs you've been experiencing, it's only natural to feel a bit overwhelmed. Although, in the meantime, it's important to look on the bright side and have faith. Focus on your priorities and long-term goals.

Gemini: Surround Yourself With Positivity

You can't unsee what you've already seen, Gemini. Instead, why not focus on the positive transformations you've been experiencing as of late? The key is to create a positive environment for yourself and make connections with the right people in the process.

Cancer: Take A Closer Look At Your Network

No new friends, Cancer? You've been through a lot but there's still a bit more for you to learn. Though I wouldn't be worried, as the cosmos will continue to teach you strength and perseverance. In the meantime, don't be afraid to set firm boundaries.

Leo: Plan A Healthy Routine For Yourself

Your health comes first, Leo, both mentally and physically speaking. The cosmos are asking you to reflect and reevaluate your day-to-day routine and mindset as of late. It's time to create the healthy lifestyle you've always dreamed of.

Virgo: Start Tapping Into Your Creative Muse

Your joy always wins, Virgo. Whether it be creative or romantic, you could be in the midst of shedding skin that's been weighing down on you but in the end, this will only make you that much stronger. Besides, what is it going to take for you to live your best life?

Libra: Invoke Your Ancestors

Your family tree continues to flourish deep within you, Libra. Are you holding onto any resentments? It's time to look within and rid yourself of all that no longer serves you. Karma is a real thing, and history will continue to repeat itself until you learn the necessary lessons.

Scorpio: Write Down Your Thoughts

You're smarter than you think, Scorpio. You've been working on your communication style a lot these days, and the results are reflecting in relationships. What needs work? What else can you learn in the process?

Sagittarius: Take A Closer Look At Your Budget

Over-indulging much, Sagittarius? Don't get me wrong, I know it's all Jupiter's fault, but with your ruling planet traveling backwards through your sign, you might begin to realize a thing or two in the process. Speaking of which, how much is too much?

Capricorn: Sort Out Your Priorities

Focus on your goals, Capricorn. For starters, pat yourself on the back, because it has not been an easy ride for you. However, there are gorgeous new beginnings headed your way, so if you've actually been doing the work, the results might very well surprise you. Trust me.

Aquarius: Find The Closure You Seek

Let go, Aquarius. What kind of secrets do you keep? Are you holding onto any grudges? Doing what makes you feel safe and grounded should be priority during this time. Remember, you reap what you sow, and the sacrifices you make now will be the rewards you obtain later.

Pisces: Set Firm Boundaries For Yourself

Put your foot down, Pisces. Whether it be the people you work with or the school you go to, there's a part of you that no longer feels a sense of belonging. Don't overthink this so much, as it is part of your spiritual metamorphosis. Say what you need to say, and make the necessary moves.