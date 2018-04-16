The beauty of astrology is how it continually uproots us from our comforts and plunges us into new waters. If you don't know how to swim, you're forced to learn. If you hate getting wet, you begin to realize that you might actually love it. If you normally hate change, too bad. You can either get on board or fall behind the wayside. Your April 16, 2018 weekly horoscope doesn't care. But hey, remember that change is sometimes exactly what you've been needing. In the words of David Bowie, "Time may change me/ But I can't trace time." Just listening to that song will remind you that change isn't always so bad.

This week starts off with the remaining energy of the new moon in Aries on April 15, catapulting you into the next phase of life. On April 17, a massive transition takes place when Chiron, planet of the "wounded healer," moves into Aries. Chiron has been in Pisces since 2010, so this change will affect you from deep within. On the same day, Saturn, one of the most hardcore and unapologetic planets in all of astrology, goes into retrograde. Then on April 19, you're leaving Aries season behind to embrace the grounding pragmatism of the sun entering Taurus. The week ends on one giant cliffhanger: Pluto retrograde on April 22. Ready or not, change is coming.

Aries

When the sun enters Taurus, it infuses your second house of money with transformation. You have the opportunity to invite new forms of income into your life and make new financial commitments. It's not the worst time to get those extra hours of work in or take the time to invest or participate in a new business venture. The money you make during this time will have a positive impact on your self-esteem.

Taurus

On April 19, the sun moves into your sign and the whole world will know your name. You'll feel power infusing your being from head to toe and your charisma will be at an all-time high. Use it to go after your dreams, to take a few risks in life. Don't sit at home all week, no matter how tempting it might be. You have the strength to do something drastic with your time and it will show in every aspect of your life.

Gemini

You should use the energy from the energizing new moon in Aries to become more in touch with your spiritual side. The sun transitioning into Taurus brings you closer to your intrinsic self, rooting you deep in the ground. It's a good week to spend time in nature, to meditate, to write in your journal and explore artistic adventures. As long as you spend time with your heart, you're doing it right.

Cancer

The sun in Taurus powers your 11th house of friendship and community on April 19. You should use this energy to bring your circle closer, to expand your social collective even further and get to know new faces. Taurus, being the conservative and reliable sign that it is, will help you make connections in your career. Find a way to mix business with pleasure this week.

Leo

Your career will shine this week with the sun moving into Taurus on April 19. Whether you're ready for the attention or not, you'll be pushed to take on more responsibility and prove your worth. It's also not a bad time to make changes in your career, to leave behind the comfort of a day job for a riskier endeavor that brings you closer to your dreams. Don't forget that you have rent to pay, of course, but the stars want you to be fulfilled.

Virgo

When the sun enters Taurus on April 19, it will push you to embark on new journeys in your ninth house of philosophy and learning. You should plan a few trips away from home and see the world. It's also not a bad time to pick up a new hobby or begin spending time with a new set of people. Your soul is craving wildness and vitality. You're so used to being in control, but don't worry. With the sun in grounded Taurus, everything will remain in focus.

Libra

The sun enters Taurus on April 19 and it affects you through your eighth house of regeneration and sex. You might feel more in tune with your most carnal desires and it will shine through your sex appeal. You could simply just want to become more passionate in life. This could extend towards someone or something. Either way, you're bound to fall madly in love (or at least in lust).

Scorpio

Your seventh house of partnerships gains a new level of importance as the sun moves into Taurus. This sign makes serious commitments and its heart doesn't waver, so use this energy to infuse your relationships with stability and love. Feel free to make plans for the future, to support your partnerships with love and reaffirming affection. You can also use this time to reinvent the type of partner you are.

Sagittarius

The sun's shift into Taurus provides steady ground for you to get serious in your career. You can pour more energy into your current projects or finally lay down the groundwork for a dream you've always hoped to realize. You should do away with distractions and harness your emotions to make serious moves. You'll be surprised by productive you'll be, especially with Mars still in ambitious Capricorn.

Capricorn

The sun in Taurus will inspire your fifth house of creativity and pleasure. Leave responsibilities, to-do lists, and duties on the back-burner because all work and no play makes Capricorn a dull sign. Use this week to dive deep into your artistic side and create beauty and enjoyment all around you. In order to be truly productive, you need the juice of happiness for fuel. Use this week to fill yourself to the brim with beautiful memories.

Aquarius

You will feel the steadiness of the sun's move into Taurus on April 20 in your fourth house of home and family. You'll be drawn to reestablish your oldest connections in life and reinvent those relationships, especially if they've been on rocky grounds lately. Use this week to become closer to those who have always been close to you and if your relationships need repairing, it's time to have those difficult conversations.

Pisces

With Mercury retrograde finally over, you can feel financial matters begin to pick up steam again. Your career may also get back on track and you have the power and confidence to shake things up around the workplace. The sun moving into Taurus breathes life into your third house of communication. Use your voice to make your needs heard, to exchange ideas, to form closer bonds with important networking connections.