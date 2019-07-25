You'll Use These 36 Clever AF Products From Amazon Forever — & They're All Under $25

Sure, Amazon might be one of your new favorite destinations to snag the latest clothing and accessories trends at affordable prices, but, at its core, it's a place where you can find the most random, most useful kitchen, home, and everyday products that you're bound to fall head over heels for. There's no doubt about it — the clever products on Amazon are what make it an exciting destination to shop for the latest and greatest items.

In all actuality, you might not even know what you're looking for before heading over to the site. But, lo and behold, as soon as you click into its virtual marketplace, useful products you never knew existed, like beeswax food wrap and reusable silicone lunch bags, suddenly start to pop up. Before you know it, your cart is filled with dozens of well-reviewed products that you didn't even knew you needed.

To help you discover some of Amazon's hottest products currently flying off shelves, I've rounded up some products that you'll want to use time and time again. Think: color-changing lights, reusable mesh produce bags, and the water bottle that'll keep your drink chilly all day. Not only will these goodies help streamline your daily routine, but many of them are eco-friendly, so they'll help the environment too. What's not to love about that?

1. These Eco-Friendly Glass Straws That Help Reduce Your Carbon Footprint Hummingbird Glass Straws (4-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Right now, it's all about making choices that are good for you and the environment. That's why these BPA-free glass straws are such a hit on Amazon. They feature a bend (just like your favorite plastic sipper) and even come with a little cleaning tool so that you can use them over and over again. Each straw is handmade in America, so you can pat yourself on the back for buying local, too.

2. This Motion Sensor That Helps Keep You And Your Home Safe Kangaroo Home Security Motion Sensor $13 | Amazon See on Amazon So long as you have WiFi and a smart phone, this motion-sensor home monitor is a must. You can set it on any shelf to detect motion when you're away from home. If, by chance, it does discover something, it will immediately send you an alert so that you can proceed with caution. There's even a technology to help detect your pet so you won't get any false alarms.

3. This Ceramic Cutter That Slices Through Packaging, But Never Fingers Slice 00100 Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter $5 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're somewhat clumsy when it comes to opening packages and cutting coupons, you'll be glad to know that this ceramic blade safety slicer exists. The hard-as-a-diamond blade easily cuts through cereal packaging, scrapbooking supplies, and the like, but is designed to never puncture skin. Pretty cool, right?

4. A Fun Night Light That Changes Colors AUKEY Night Light $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking for a night light or a little mood lighting, you'll be glad to have one of these rechargeable night lights in your home. Thanks to its color-changing features, you can transform it into any color you'd like to add some mood lighting to your space. Stick it to the wall, plant it on your bedside table, or even bring it outside.

5. These Reusable Produce Bags That Are Great For Your Veggies And The Environment Sandstone & Sage Reusable Produce Bags (7-Pack) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Reusable is synonymous with eco-friendly, so get with it and scoop up a pack of these organic cotton, zero-waste produce bags. Each machine-washable bag has a drawstring closure to keep your produce safe and sound before you eat it. Just be sure to let them hang dry to prolong their shelf life.

6. A Dashboard Mount That Will Help Keep Your Phone Out of Your Hands While Driving WizGear Dashboard Mount $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Taking your hand off the wheel and your eyes off the road to search for directions so is very dangerous (and in some states, holding your phone while driving is illegal). To keep yourself and other drivers safe, stick one of these hands-free dashboard mounts on your dash or window. It feature 360-degree rotation so that you can angle it just right, and it easily attaches to your phone with a magnetic mount.

7. A Reusable Silicone Bag That Will Stop You From Wasting Plastic Bags On Every Snack Or Sandwich Stasher Reusable Silicone Food Bag $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Say it with me now: Reusable is better. That's why this silicone sandwich bag is such a hit with Amazon shoppers. It's earned over 1,300 positive reviews, thanks to its reusable design that's available in a rainbow of different colors. Best of all, there's a few different sizes, so you can store anything in these.

8. A Watermelon Knife That Matches Summer's Favorite Fruit Kuhn Rikon Original Melon Knife $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of trying to slice watermelon with a regular knife? This extra-long melon knife has serrated edges that expertly slice through the whole fruit in one fell swoop. And when you're not using it, you can store it with the matching safety sheath.

9. A Thermal Water Bottle That Comes In Dozens of Colors And Sizes HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle w/Straw & Wide Mouth Lids $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Skip single-use plastic water bottles in favor of one of these colorful thermal water bottles. Each bottle comes with two lids so that you can switch between a wide mouth or straw whenever you choose. Whichever lid you choose, you can look forward to your bev staying cool for up to 24 hours.

10. A Silicone Cord Organizer That Will Keep Your Wires From Getting Crossed ELFRhino Cord Organizer (Set of 3) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of spending precious time untangling your headphones and phone charger? Yeah, same. Thankfully this little silicone cord organizer is here to help. The design lets you wrap your cord around the spindle and snap it in place so it won't fall off.

11. A Non-Stick Silicone Brownie Pan That Streamlines Your Dessert Routine Boxiki Silicone Brownie Pan $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Brownies are for devouring, not sticking to the bottom of the pan. That's why this silicone non-stick brownie pan is such a must. Thanks to its high-quality steel frame and machine-washable design, you don't have to worry about the flexible material folding in on itself. In other words, baking will be easier than ever.

12. A Rose Quartz Roller That Will Turn Your Skincare Routine Into A Ritual Rosejoice Pink Rose Quartz Roller $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Roll your way to smoother skin with one of these rose quartz facial rollers. The dual-ended design has a small and large roller, so that you can easily contour both the small and large surfaces of your face. Swipe under your eyes with the smaller end to help reduce puffiness and dark circles — or use the large end to help moisturizers and serums sink in better.

13. A Sunny Tote That's Great For Grocery Runs And Brunch Dates Alike Lily Queen Women Canvas Tote Handbags $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Further decrease your carbon footprint with one of these double-strap tote bags. It's available in four colors and can be carried by hand or worn as a shoulder or messenger bag — thanks to the adjustable strap. It's large enough to fit a laptop and books and comes with enough pockets to keep your water bottle separated from your electronics.

14. This Extra-Sharp Pizza Cutter That Slices Through Even The Thickest Crust Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of ripping your pizza apart and effectively pulling cheese off your slice when it's not perfectly cut? Allow me to virtually take the knife out of your hand and replace it with one of these handy extra-sharp pizza cutters. Simply roll it across your pie to cut all the way through even the thickest crust — and the ergonomic design makes it incredibly easy to use.

15. These Sponge Gloves That Will Make Washing Dishes Easier Than Ever Forliver Cleaning Sponge Gloves $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you want to protect your manicure or keep your fingers from grazing soggy food, these dishwashing gloves will quickly become a fave. The textured, food-grade silicone gloves will remove even the most stubborn remnants of food. Just squeeze a few drops of soap onto your palm and wax on, wax off until your dishes look squeaky clean.

16. A Set Of Utensils That's Convenient For Camping And The Everyday Numarda Bamboo Utensils (7 pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Shield yourself from scary side effects of BPA by ditching plastic forks, knives, and spoons in favor of this bamboo utensil roll-up. The canvas roll-up comes in seven different colors — each containing seven utensils, including a fork, knife, spoon, smaller spoon, chopsticks, straw, and straw cleaner. All are dishwasher-safe and eco-friendly, so two cheers for that.

17. These Glass Meal Prep Containers That Won't Melt In The Microwave Living Pure LLC Glass Meal Prep Container (5-Pack) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of constantly re-stocking your plastic leftover storage? With these glass meal prep containers you won't have to. They're stain- and melt-proof, making them a must for those who like to cook and refrigerate their meals for the week. Each container comes with a snap-on, air-tight lid, so you can look forward to your meals staying fresh with this eco-friendly food storage.

18. A Travel Mug That Comes With A Tea Infuser Wazzala Elegant Reusable Bamboo Eco Travel Mug $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Help reduce plastic cup waste by bringing one of these reusable bamboo mugs with you wherever you go. The double-insulated design will keep your favorite beverage hot or cold for up to 24 hours. If you prefer to mix your own drink, it's still a great option, as it comes with a silicone tea infuser for easy brewing.

19. These Stretchy Silicone Lids That Fit Over Any Bowls i-Kawachi Silicone Stretch Lids (6-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Why tear off endless sheets of plastic cling wrap when you can use these reusable silicone lids? They come in a variety of different sizes to fit every bowl, pot, and container in your cabinet, making them a must for everyone. Best of all, they're cold- and heat-resistant, meaning they fare well in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer.

20. These Zipper Baggies That Are Great For Food Storage Langsprit Premium Reusable Sandwich & Snack Bags (3-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're packing your kid's lunch or like to always have a snack on hand for yourself, these reusable snack and sandwich bags are sure to come in handy. The zippered design comes in a variety of sizes and designs, so you can easily store whatever your heart desires.

21. A Boar Bristle Brush That's Built To Last Amazon $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Fine, thick, straight, or curly hair — your strands will benefit from this high-quality boar bristle hairbrush. The bamboo paddle features round nylon detangling pins to create a mixed-bristle approach to smooth, shiny tresses. It even comes with a brush pick to easily pick out any stray strands.

22. These Beeswax Food Wraps That Are Offer An Eco-Friendly Alternative To Plastic Wrap Bee's Wrap Eco Friendly Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Did you know that you can wrap your food in beeswax and it will stay as fresh as if you were to in plastic wrap? Well, newsflash, you totally can. To try it out for yourself, pick up a pack of these reusable beeswax food wraps. They have over a thousand positive reviews, too, and one happy reviewer writes: "Can't recommend these beeswax wraps enough. The antimicrobial aspect of the beeswax keeps fruits and vegetables super fresh for much longer than plastic bags."

23. These Pot Holders That Will Keep Your Sizzling Pans From Burning The Counter SumDirect Silicone and Stainless Steel Hot Pot Holder (5-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Too many hot pans and not enough places to put them? With these silicone and stainless steel pot holders, you'll be able to transform your counter space into a hot pot-friendly surface. If any food spills over onto them, no worries — they're machine-washable.

24. This Vertical Laptop Stand That Helps Free Up Your Desk Space OMOTON Vertical Laptop Stand $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're working with minimal desk space, you know just how important it is to get crafty with how and where you store things. Instead of letting your laptop take up prime area in the middle of your table, store it off to the side with one of these vertical laptop stands. The adjustable, scratch-resistant design fits all laptops without scuffing them up in the process.

25. An Innovative Tool That Can Be Used As A Spoon, Fork, Screw Driver, Or Bottle Opener Columbia river Knife & Tool Eat'N Tool Outdoor Spork Multitool $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Going camping? Save yourself the hassle of packing every piece of cutlery you might need by opting for this outdoor spork multi-tool. It's designed to be used as a spoon and fork, as well as varying screw driver sizes, and even a bottle opener. Talk about a real space-saver.

26. A Desk Lamp That's Small But Mighty When It Comes To Light Fugetek LED Desk Lamp $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a high-quality LED bulb that's built to last for up to 50,000 hours, this sleek desk lamp is great for those who prefer low-maintenance lighting. In addition to lighting the room, the adjustable design works to charge your phone, too.

27. These Salt Lamp Night Lights That Add A Zen Touch To Any Space AMIR Plug-In Salt Lamp (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Transforming your home into a place of zen living is as simple as plugging these pink Himalayan salt lamps into your wall. In addition to creating a pretty pink cast of light, these lamps are said to help purify the air. Use them in your bedroom, hallway, or wherever you need a touch of calm.

28. A Portable Speaker That's Great For Outdoor Adventures VicTsing SoundHot C6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're like me, you've likely wished your life had a soundtrack. And, if that's the case, you'll swoon over this 100 percent waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker that can go with you wherever, whenever. It clips onto your bag with a carabiner clasp and has a battery life of up to six hours. See, dreams really do come true.

29. A Waterproof Bag That's Great For Rafting Trips MARCHWAY Floating Waterproof Dry Bag $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love the great outdoors but hate that adventures can be disastrous for your belongings, it's time to add one of these waterproof bags to your collection of random gizmos and gadgets. It's designed to protect anything you don't want to get wet, well, from getting soaked. The lightweight, compact design is made with tear-proof fabric and has welded seams to ensure your necessities stay safe and sound on wet adventures.

30. This Baking Mat That Saves You From Having To Wash Your Pans Velesco Silicone Baking Mat (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love to bake but hate to clean up, make room in your cabinets for a couple of these silicone baking mats. They comfortably fit cookie sheets so that you can bake your favorite sweets without having to wash the pan afterwards. The mats are non-stick and dishwasher-safe, so you can make the cookies without the hassle.

31. A Reusable Grocery Bag Set To Curb Plastic Use BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (5-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These reusable grocery bags will make checking off your list easier than ever. Use them to carry your products to the check-out line, and then again on the way home from the store. Each bag is roughly three times the size of a regular grocery bag and it's sturdy enough to hold up to 50 pounds.

32. A Shower Mirror That Doesn't Fog Up The Shave Well Company Fog Free Shaving Mirror $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have a set shaving routine or like to brush your teeth in the shower, sometimes it helps to have a mirror where the action is happening. This fog-free shower mirror will do the trick. It mounts to the wall with an adhesive hook and will help you see anything you might be missing while sudsing up — because it won't fog up as the water gets hot.

33. A Reusable Lint Roller That Picks Up All The Pet Hair WOWGO 2nd Version Lint Roller (4-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon To remove stray hairs, pet hair, or lint from your clothing and furniture, make sure to have one of these reusable lint rollers on hand. Unlike traditional lint rollers, these can be used time and time again. Simply rinse under warm water — and then you're back to being able to use it yet again. And, with this purchase, you even get a travel roller, too.

34. This Wearable Nail Polish Holder That Makes At-Home Manis A Cinch tweexy The Original Wearable Nail Polish Holder $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Painting your nails has never been so easy thanks to this silicone wearable nail polish holder. Slip it over your fingers with your favorite polish sandwiched in the top and paint to your heart's desire. And, if you don't like the blue color, you'll be glad to know there are dozens of others to choose from.

35. A Simple Ring That Will Help Keep Your Purse Off The Ground Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger Collection $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This might look like just another key ring, but what it actually does is better — it keeps your nice purse off bathroom and bar floors when there's no hook. When you open this instant bag hanger ring, it effectively turns into a purse hook that easily clips onto any surface. It comes in silver, gold, and slate gray, so you can even choose one that best matches the hardware on your purse.