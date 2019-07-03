You Only Need $20 To Snag These 42 Clever Amazon Products Flying Off The Shelves

There are tons of things you can get with $20 — buy 20 McDoubles, go nuts in a dollar store, or snag most "As Seen On TV" products (since they're all conveniently priced at $19.99). Still, that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be getting the most value for your money. Grab one of these bargain Amazon products under $20, on the other hand, and you're way more likely to get some long-term use out of your purchase.

While I may seem a little biased (since writing about Amazon products is literally my job), it's pretty hard to deny Amazon's wide selection of life-changing items — especially when you witness the hundreds of reviews and the constant need for restocking.

Best of all, this isn't one of those clickbait lists where most of the items included are just barely under $20. Instead, it even has tons of highly-rated Amazon products that fall into the below-$10 range, so that you can satisfy your inner impulse-shopper with several purchases and you can still come in under the cap.

So whether you're looking for brilliant beauty products that streamline your morning routine, chic housewares that only look expensive, or no-brainer kitchen appliances because you can't cook without setting something on fire, $20 will get you a long way with these useful products that are surprisingly cheap.

1. A Personal Blender That Makes Smoothies Right In The Travel Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does its compact size make it great for use at the office or in small kitchens, but because the blending container can also be used as a travel cup, the Hamilton Beach personal blender creates less mess than a traditional blender. The blades are made from durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and the motor is powerful enough that it can easily whip up smoothies, shakes, baby formula, marinades, salad dressing, and more.

2. An Authentic Matcha Tea Utensils Set BAMBOOWORX Japanese Tea Set $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional metal whisks can add a bitter taste to your tea, the whisk in the BAMBOOWORX Japanese tea set is made from eco-friendly bamboo, which won't impact the flavors in your beverage. Each kit comes with a half-teaspoon measuring scoop as well as a stirring spoon (all of which are made from bamboo), and many Amazon reviewers noted how the entire set is easy to clean as well as easy to use.

3. This Cold-Brew Maker So You Can Save Some Serious Money Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you spend too much money at the coffee house or on store-bought cold brew, this one's for you. Made from temperature-safe BPA-free Tritan plastic, the Takeya cold brew iced coffee maker helps you create delicious cold-brew coffee right at home. The mesh filter is fine enough that you won't have to worry about any grounds leaking through, and the container itself is designed so that it'll fit into most refrigerator doors. This one's a number-one best seller with thousands of reviews, and people say it makes "some of the best cold brew I have ever tasted, commercial or otherwise."

4. An Undated Planner That Boosts Productivity, Gratitude, And Happiness Lion Planner Daily Planner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike your average planner, the Lion Planner doesn't just prioritize meetings and productivity — it also uses positive-psychology tactics that aim to improve gratitude and overall happiness. Undated daily, weekly, and monthly pages help you to organize your life and boost the quality of it while doing so, which is why so many reviewers are thrilled.

5. This Brow Gel That Actually Looks Like Real Hair Elizabeth Mott Eyebrow Makeup Gel $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other brands, the Elizabeth Mott eyebrow makeup gel gives you the appearance of full brows without making it look like they were painted on. The tapered triangle brush prevents you from accidentally putting on too much, and the specialized formula fully coats each hair so that any empty or sparse areas are quickly filled in.

6. A Clip-On Book Light That Can Run For Up To 25 Hours Energizer Book Light $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it designed with a flexible neck that lets you adjust where the light is directed, but the Energizer book light is also collapsible so that you can easily stash it in your backpack or purse. The clip allows you to attach it to whatever book you're reading, and the battery lasts for up to 25 hours, making it perfect for long flights.

7. These Delicious Melatonin Gummies To Help You Fall Asleep Olly Melatonin Gummies $12 | Amazon See On Amazon While melatonin is great for helping you sleep through the night, these Olly melatonin gummies take it one step further by adding in L-Theanine and botanicals like chamomile to help calm down before bed. Even though they're natural and taste like blackberries, Amazon reviewers noted how they were typically able to fall asleep within 30 minutes: "I can't believe how well these worked ... I'm a huge fan. Knocked me right out!"

8. A Clarifying Shampoo Made With Lemongrass Acure Clarifying Shampoo $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Made without any parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, petroleum, or silicone, the Acure clarifying shampoo is completely vegan as well as cruelty-free. This shampoo is made with argan oil that replenishes moisture in your hair, while the added lemongrass works to clear away excess hair product residue and scalp oil. It's formulated to be safe for all types of hair, plus it's gentle enough for everyday use.

9. This Hair Dryer That Folds In Half To Fit Into Small Spaces Conair Compact Hair Dryer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Ideal for cramped bathrooms or saving space in your luggage, the Conair compact hair dryer is made with a convenient folding handle so it takes up minimal room when not in use. You can use this hairdryer almost anywhere in the world since it features dual voltage, and there are two heat and speed settings to choose from depending on what type of hair you have. Despite its travel-friendly design, reviewers still say it's "very powerful."

10. A Tea Infuser Shaped Like A Flamingo (Or Another Adorable Animal) Fred & Friends Flamingo Tea Infuser $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Sick of boring, standard tea infusers? This one is shaped like a flamingo (and also comes in a whale, llama, elephant, sloth, or cat design). Whereas competing tea infusers can grow dirty and grimy over time, the Fred & Friends infuser is made from silicone that's not only durable, but naturally resistant to bacteria. Completely BPA-free as well as tasteless, this reusable infuser rinses clean under hot water — and it's dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

11. This Cleaning Brush That Renews Leather Without Scratches Shacke Leather Brush $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got leather coats, shoes, boots, or even furniture, the Shacke leather brush can help you clean it without leaving any scuff marks or scratches. The nylon bristles are gentle on leather while still being resilient enough to get rid of dirt and grime — plus the half-circle brush lets you target rounded corners. The thin protruding part of this brush is great for reaching those awkward nooks and crannies, and you can also use it with cleaning serums for added shine.

12. A Citrus Juicer That Separates The Pulp For You Black & Decker Citrus Juicer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Juicing citrus by hand can quickly get tiring, which is why the Black & Decker citrus juicer does all the work for you — that way, you can just kick back and enjoy your freshly-squeezed juice. There's even an adjustable control that lets you choose how much pulp winds up in your drink, and the built-in basket collects it all so that it's easy to throw away if you're anti-pulp.

13. This Reliable Alarm Clock That's Designed For Traveling Travelwey Digital Alarm Clock $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you just want a simple alarm clock that'll wake you up on time and fit anywhere— no more, no less. Not only does the Travelwey digital alarm clock have absolutely zero fancy bells or whistles, but it's also incredibly simple to operate. The clear display makes it easy to see what time it is from across the room, and the backlight turns off after five seconds so that you can sleep undisturbed. Most importantly, it's battery-operated for use anywhere.

14. A Smart Colorful Bulb That's Compatible With Alexa And Google Assistant Konxie Smart Light Bulb $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have an Alexa or Google Assistant in your home, the Konxie smart light bulb can expand their capabilities even further. You can turn this light on and off, adjust the brightness, or even change its color by using voice commands. If you don't have either, you can still change its settings using the free downloadable app — plus set schedules, sync it to your music, or use it as a sunrise lamp.

15. This Efficient Coffee Grinder That Also Works On Spices, Nuts, And More Mueller Austria Electric Coffee Grinder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas most coffee grinders are only limited to coffee beans, the Mueller Austria electric coffee grinder can also be used on herbs, spices, homemade flours, and nuts, since you can adjust the coarseness to suit your ingredients. Its compact size means it takes up hardly any counter or cabinet space, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it produces significantly less noise than competing options.

16. A "Holy Grail" Setting Powder With Almost 5,000 Reviews Airspun Loose Face Powder $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Use it underneath your makeup to help reduce the appearance of scars and blemishes, or use the Airspun loose face powder on top of your foundation to lock in the look and keep excess oil at bay. This powder is formulated to last all day without weighing down your skin, and it has over 5,000 reviews because of its lightweight, non-cakey consistency. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "It doesn’t oxidize or clump on your face, and it doesn’t cling to dry patches."

17. These DEET-Free Bracelets That Repel Mosquitoes iCooker Mosquito Repellent Bracelet (12 Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You could rely on the harsh chemicals found in bug repellents and sprays, or you could wear an iCooker mosquito repellent bracelet for hours of protection. These bracelets work without harmful chemicals or DEET, and they sit comfortably on your wrist for hikes or camping — plus they're waterproof, so you won't have to worry about them losing their effectiveness if you go for a dip.

18. A Universal Cell Phone Mount That Clips Onto Your Car's Vent Quntis Car Cell Phone Holder $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the universal design allow you to use it with any brand of phone, but the Quntis car cell phone holder also attaches to your car's air vents so that it doesn't block your sight or damage your dashboard. The ball joint allows it to rotate a full 360 degrees so that you can adjust it to whatever viewing angle is best for you, and the quick-release button makes popping your phone in and out super easy.

19. The Highest-Rated Matcha Powder On Amazon Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The Jade Leaf Matcha green tea powder has over 7,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. That's because it's USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, and grown and produced in the best possible conditions for the smoothest, most energizing matcha possible. You can use this powder to make baked goods, smoothies, and lattes, all with a nourishing boost of antioxidants. Each order even comes with a convenient recipe book to help get you started.

20. A Pair Of Luxurious Pillowcases That Pamper Hair And Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100-percent high-quality microfiber satin, these Bedsure pillowcases create less friction and evenly-distribute natural oils, which helps to reduce breakage and frizz. This pillowcase also provides a smooth surface for your face to rest on so that you can steer clear of irritations, and the envelope closure prevents your pillow from working its way out of the case.

21. The $5 Mascara With Serious Volume Essence Cosmetics Lash Effect Mascara $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Even though it costs just $5, the Essence Cosmetics lash effect mascara is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and volumizing. It quickly emphasizes and lengthens your lashes so that you don't need to wear fake ones, plus the curved applicator brush helps ensure that every lash gets coated. Not only does it have over 2,200 positive reviews, but it's clear that Amazon shoppers love this mascara as much as "the expensive stuff."

22. A Funnel That Collapses Down For Convenient Storage INMAKER Funnel Set (2 Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Traditional funnels are useful, but they take up a lot of space when you try to store them away. The INMAKER funnel set, on the other hand, is designed so that the funnels can collapse down to a fraction of their height when not in use. Each one is made from food-grade silicone that's incredibly durable as well as antibacterial, and they're even heat-resistant up to 485 degrees Fahrenheit for use with hot liquids.

23. The Whitening Toothpaste Made With Activated Charcoal Cali White Activated Charcoal Toothpaste $10 | Amazon See On Amazon It may seem counter-intuitive, but brushing your teeth with a black activated charcoal toothpaste (like this top-seller) is an easy way to whiten your teeth — without the cost or sensitivities caused by harsher treatments. The food-grade charcoal powder detoxifies your mouth while gently working away stains from coffee, tea, and wine, plus it's infused with peppermint oil and xylitol so that it has a refreshing, yet lightly-sweet taste.

24. A Pocket-Sized Umbrella That Actually Protects You Fidus Travel Umbrella $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Despite the fact that it fits into your pocket and weighs just 7 ounces, the Fidus travel umbrella is actually effective against wind, moisture, and sun. In addition to its study aluminum-alloy ribbing, it's available in tons of colors and cool patterns — and the canopy cloth is designed to block up to 95 percent of the sun's damaging UV rays.

25. This Moisturizing Cream That's Gentle On Sensitive Skin Burt's Bees Daily Moisturizing Cream $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Finding an affordable lotion that won't irritate sensitive skin can be a challenge, so why not try the Burt's Bees daily moisturizing cream? Not only is this cream formulated to be safe on sensitive skin, but the added rice extracts and aloe vera work to soothe any dry, flaky, red, or irritated areas. This moisturizing formula is gentle enough that you can use it every day, and it's even been awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance!

26. A No-Bounce Running Belt That's Large Enough For All Your Essentials GEARWEAR Running Belt $14 | Amazon See On Amazon It's large enough to hold your iPhone 8, money, and keys, but the GEARWEAR running belt is also made from flexible, lightweight fabric that won't leave you feeling chafed while you exercise. The logo is reflective in order to help increase your visibility when you're out at night, and the velcro-elastic band is adjustable so that it fits most waists.

27. An Affordable Shampoo That Helps Get Rid Of Stubborn Dandruff Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For dandruff and itchiness, this Nizoral shampoo aims to leave your scalp feeling fresh and flake-free — and it costs much less than competitors. This shampoo is made with ketoconazole (which binds to the natural proteins in your hair to kill dandruff), and the formula has been clinically proven to help reduce flakes with all types of hair, including color-treated, chemically-processed, and gray.

28. A Serum That Helps Soothe Your Skin After Hair Removal Tend Skin Shaving Solution $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find that your skin is frequently left with ingrown hairs and razor bumps after hair-removal, reviewers swear by Tend Skin shaving solution to soothe irritated areas. This serum dissolves your skin's natural oils that interfere with hot wax, and it also exfoliates the area so hair follicles don't get trapped underneath the surface. Using it before electrolysis or laser hair-removal helps reduce redness after the procedure, while using it after shaving can help keep the texture smooth.

29. These Spray Bottles That Preserve The Integrity Of The Liquids Inside Sally's Organics Amber Glass Spray Bottles (2 Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the dark amber color help protect the liquids from the sun's damaging UV rays, but Sally's Organics amber glass spray bottles are also made from glass to prevent the leaching of harmful chemicals. You can fill these large, 16-ounce bottles with essential oils, homemade cleaning solutions, bug spray, or even just water for your plants, and reviewers love them because they're BPA-free and well-made.

30. A Pair Of Affordable Sunglasses That Are Actually Fashionable WearMe Pro Retro Sunglasses $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're sick of cheap, drug-store sunglasses you only kind-of like, these WearMe Pro retro sunglasses are affordable and fashionable. The lenses on these are non-polarized, impact-resistant, and available in six different colors. Reviewers rave, "Exactly what I needed — stylish, cheap sunglasses to take to the beach ... and they look much more expensive than they are."

31. A Deodorizing Shoe Spray Made With Essential Oils Lumi Outdoors Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Getting rid of stubborn odors in your shoes can be difficult, but reviewers write that the Lumi Outdoors shoe deodorizer spray is "amazing" and "actually does deodorize." This spray is made from lemongrass, mint, and tea tree essential oils, which power through tough smells and bacteria without damaging fabrics. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it quickly leaves their shoes smelling like new, and one even raved that "four days later, and I can still smell the freshness."

32. This Moisturizing Serum That's Loaded With Vitamin C TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum $20 | Amazon See On Amazon When used on skin, vitamin C is a great way to even a complexion, which is why the TruSkin Naturals vitamin C serum has over 7,000 reviews. They've also added hyaluronic acid to the mix, which is great for easing puffiness and boosting hydration — but they skip the synthetic colors, fragrances, and cruelty. You can add this serum to your favorite lotions and creams for an extra boost of nourishment, or you can use it entirely on its own.

33. This Relaxing Body Brush That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand C.S.M. Exfoliating Body Brush $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The C.S.M. exfoliating body brush aims to encourage healthy blood circulation and collagen production with natural bristles. This palm-sized brush is made from real wood with a canvas strap that fits comfortably against your hand, and the soft massage nodules in the center work to soothe your muscles as well as prevent you from pressing too hard.

34. A Skin-Friendly Tool That Removes Facial Hair Without Pain FINISHING TOUCH Painless Hair Remover $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Just pop in the included AA battery, and the FINISHING TOUCH will quickly and painlessly remove hair from your lips, chin, and cheeks. It's hypoallergenic as well as incredibly discrete (not to mention skin-friendly since it's coated with 18-karat gold), and since it's shaped like a tube of lipstick, it's great for any emergency touch-ups — many Amazon reviewers noted how "small and convenient" it is!

35. A Gel That Helps Combat Dark Circles And Puffy Eyes BaeBody Eye Gel $17 | Amazon See On Amazon I've used the BaeBody eye gel before, and I can personally confirm that it does actually help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness underneath your eyes. You can use this gel all over your face since the hyaluronic acid in the formula works as a great moisturizer as well as an anti-inflammatory, plus the added jojoba oil aims to leave your skin feeling silky and smooth.

36. A Gel That Gets Rid Of Even The Most Stubborn Calluses Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than sloughing off tough skin with a coarse tool, the Lee Beauty Professional callus remover gel does all the work for you without any of the pain. Just let the gel sit on your calluses for three minutes, and then wipe your feet with a rough rag or pumice stone — the dead skin will practically fall off, leaving you with fresh, smooth skin. "I have been an Amazon customer forever and this is my first review," one buyer says. "This product is simply amazing."

37. This Special Bowl So You Can Cook Vegetables, Fish, And Meat In The Microwave Sistema Microwave Steamer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you're just in too much of a rush to sit down and cook a meal. On days like those, the Sistema microwave steamer can save you some serious time and effort. This steamer is designed to let you cook vegetables, fish, meat, poultry, and more in the microwave — plus the steam-release vent cooks things evenly while the lid prevents splatter from getting all over the inside of your microwave.

38. A Quesadilla Maker That's Extremely Easy To Use And Store Hamilton Beach Quesadilla Maker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas most quesadilla makers can only be stored flat, the Hamilton Beach quesadilla maker has a locking lid that not only prevents mess from leaking out, but also allows you to store it upright in your cabinets. The heating plates are completely non-stick so that they easily wipe clean with a cloth, and it only takes about five minutes for your cheesy quesadilla to be ready to eat.

39. The Ginger Drops That Soothe An Upset Stomach Anywhere Enteral Health & Nutrition LLC Tummydrops $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you ate something funky and it's not sitting well, or you're simply feeling a little nauseous, the Enteral Health & Nutrition LLC Tummydrops can help soothe your stomach. These drops contain a special blend of non-GMO ginger, and there are zero sugar alcohols or synthetic ingredients in the formula whatsoever. One Amazon reviewer even noted that nausea relief comes "within a few minutes," and that they also help mitigate their acid reflux.

40. A Can Opener Made With A Precision Power-Cut Blade Cuisinart Electric Can Opener $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The Cuisinart electric can opener is made with a precision power-cut blade that makes quick work of opening practically any can. The press-and-release lever makes it easy to pop your cans in and out without any struggle, and the extra-wide base prevents this opener from toppling over when the can is particularly large or heavy.

41. The Transparent Acne Patch That Shrinks A Pimple Overnight AVARELLE Acne Patch (40 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your picking impulses at bay and help shrink a pimple with these AVARELLE acne patches. They act as a protective barrier, but they're also loaded with hydrocolloid and tea tree, which work to suck out all the gross stuff and battle the bacteria at the root of it. Unlike other brands, they're translucent so that they'll blend in with any skin tone.