Getting a new iPhone can be hella expensive, so whenever I'm in the market for a new one, I always try to save as much money possible. Whether I'm browsing the refurbished iPhone 7S on Best Buy's website, or if I'm simply snagging someone's old iPhone X off Craigslist, I'm always trying to save as much cash as I can, even if it means I'll be getting a much older model. Now, though, Apple is now letting customers upgrade to an iPhone XS for $699 when you trade in select models, and honestly, I'm all about it.

Finding the newest iPhone models for cheap can be tricky, so it came as a major relief that for a limited time, beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 26, Apple is now essentially allowing customers to trade in their old iPhones, and put the money towards one of the tech giant's three newest models, according to the Apple website. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on how long the trade-in deal will last, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Still, this deal is hard to pass up, and when you take a moment to navigate to the trade-in iPhone offer page on the Apple website, you'll see that you can trade in any phone model from the iPhone 5 through the iPhone X for a major discount on the new iPhone XS, XR, or XS Max, which were all released in the fall of 2018. It sounds too good to be true, but this is actually happening. Again, keep in mind that it's only available for a limited time.

If you're looking to trade in your old phone for a discount on one of the new models, doing so is simple. After selecting which phone you'll send in, select the phone model that you want to get. From there, you'll answer a few questions on the state of your old phone (if it turns on, if the buttons work, and how the screen looks, etc.).

Then, you'll receive information about whether your phone is "worthy" for a trade-in value. If it is, they'll let you know how much money you can save off the regular price of the new phone you have you're eye on. Here's how the process might go if you want to trade in your iPhone 6. For an iPhone 6 in good condition, you'll be eligible to get $150 off an iPhone XR. If you trade in your pristine-condition iPhone 8, on the other hand, you can get $300 off the iPhone XS, amounting to only $699. If you're sending in your mint-condition iPhone X, you can get $450 off an XS Max. That's a great deal if you ask me, so in my opinion, it's well-worth your time.

Sadly, if your iPhone is too damaged to trade in, though, you won't be able to get any money toward a new one. But, you can still have the store take it off your hands, because Apple will recommend that you "recycle" your old iPhone with them, which you can do by printing out one of the company's prepaid shipping label. From there, you can follow the instructions on how to package your old device and where to find your closest UPS drop-off location. You won't get any money in return, but you'll be doing something sustainable for the environment. So that's nice, right?

If you end up successfully snagging a new smartphone, there are a wide variety of really cute iPhone XS phone covers to choose from — and they are sure to show off your style. Choose one with multilayer protection, or go for the glitter ombré case. Regardless of what you end up buying, there are so many good ones that'll match your personality to a tee.

Buying a new iPhone can be extremely costly, so it's good news that you can opt to trade in an old one for a discount this holiday season. Do it quickly, though — it's a limited time offer, and it's so rare to be able to save $300 on an XS. Dang.