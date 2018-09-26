Weeks after they were unveiled, the buzz around the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max has, if anything, only increased. It feels like everyone and their mother wants to get their hands on Apple's groundbreaking new smartphone offerings, which makes customizing your new iPhone and making it feel like it's your own even more important. If you don't know where to start, check out these 10 phone covers for the iPhone XS Max to effortlessly and instantly put your own stamp on your newest gadget. Plus, who doesn't want to dress their phone in the hue of the moment?

To begin my search, I headed to the mecca of online shopping, aka Amazon, where a whole spectrum of different cases are already on sale. Do you attempt to imbue every part of your life with millennial pink or lilac tones? Do you have a thing for hardcore glitter? Are you the type of person who will unfailingly ask if something comes in (matte) black? Whatever your preference, Amazon has got you covered with pages upon pages of cool offerings. There's literally something for everyone, so keep scrolling to find the phone case that fits your lifestyle and your aesthetic while protecting your brand new smartphone.

1 Miracase Millennial Lilac Liquid Silicone Case With Full Body Protection — $15.99 Amazon.com Forget millennial pink, because the Gen Y-approved lilac might be even dreamier. Not only is this dainty-looking case super pretty, but it also comes with a host of practical features such as shockproof lining and screen and camera protection. The icing on the cake? The wireless charging capabilities.

2 ESR Silver Glitter Ombre Three-Layer Case — $10.99 Amazon.com Anyone who grew up during the early '00s knows that glitter never died, and this phone covering lets you unabashedly wear your love for all things sparkly and ombre on your sleeve, or in this situation, phone case.

3 i-Blason Marble Case with Built-in Screen Protector — $22.99 Amazon.com Although marble everything dominated my fashion and beauty feeds in 2016 and 2017 (marble nails, anyone?), the simultaneously sleek and luxe design is still very relevant in 2018. When it comes to this phone cover, marble works double duty by providing an elegant look and rock-solid protection. The case boasts 360-degree coverage with the help of a built-in screen protector as well as a shock-absorbent TPU bumper and a scratch-resistant polycarbonate back plate.

4 Spigen Rugged Armor Matte Black Case — $12.99 Amazon.com IMHO, there's never a time when matte black isn't the ultimate statement. It's subtle and classy, and it never goes out of style. I've always liked Spigen phone cases for their focus on protection and slim build, and this sexy black covering gives your new iPhone XS Max some serious armor while offering wireless charging capabilities.

5 FYY Millennial Pink Flip Folio Leather Wallet Case with Card Pockets — $14.99 Amazon.com If you're looking for storage in addition to protection and aesthetics, you'll love this millennial pink leather flip case. While it's a little bulkier than some of the other designs, it basically combines your iPhone case and wallet into one with a clear slot for your ID and three different pockets for credit cards as well as cash. Plus, how cute is that pastel pink marble design?

6 Fly Hawk Slim PU Leather Wallet Case — $15.97 Amazon.com If you're a fan of timeless and minimalist design, this Fly Hawk iPhone XS Max case will be perfect for you. The PU leather body is sleek and easy to grip, while two slots in the back let you easily transport your essential plastic around as you head out on the town. Plus, the case also supports wireless charging, so you don't have to worry about your new smartphone running out of juice.

7 ZVE Rose Gold Leather Wallet Case with Card Holder Slot — $17.99 Amazon.com Last but not least in the wallet-phone case combo lineup is this rose gold beauty from ZVE. The leather case is handmade and features full-frame protection and shock-proof absorption. In the back, there's room for two cards and cash.

8 Sonix Liana Teal (Pineapples) Protective Clear Case — $28 Amazon.com Personally, I have a soft spot for the Sonix brand, which pairs some of the cutest designs I've seen for a phone case with a lightweight design and some pretty incredible protective features (like a military drop test certification, for example). This clear case also features raised shock absorbent rubber sides, camera lens protection, anti-scratch UV coating, and wireless charging compatibility. In my opinion, it's well worth the price tag.

9 ESR Glitter Hard Cover with Dual-Layer Structure Case — $12.99 Amazon.com Glitter overload is very much alive with this black ESR hard case. Your phone is protected from all angles with dual-layer technology, plus you'll love the wireless charging capabilities and the textured glitter that's guaranteed to stay in place.