Love is in the air this summer, and I think that's partly because of your favorite dating shows. They fill your weeknights with roses, waves, dates, and new crushes. Did you know that you can rent the villa from Love Island and experience those date nights, romantic breakfasts in bed, and little moments of luxury for yourself?

Like the contestants, you can wake up in paradise, throw on a bathing suit, and sunbathe by the pool all afternoon. You can do a quick workout with a personal trainer before dressing up for a fancy dinner, or indulge in a spa treatment that'll leave you feeling refreshed and relaxed. If the moment and feelings are right, you can potentially say those three magic words to your significant other for the first time, too, while you're surrounded by the beauty of Majorca.

That sounds pretty picture-perfect to me. And you won't actually be on the show, forming alliances, competing in dramatic challenges, and constantly worrying if your relationship is going to make it to the end. Instead, you'll be soaking up the bliss, views, and palm trees you see on your television screen, without the drama and rapid search for "The One."

You'll be having the most romantic retreat with the person who makes your world go 'round. I strongly believe that's better than any cash prize, so I'm going to let you in on everything about this lovey-dovey experience and how to make it a reality.

First things first: Let's talk about what you and the love of your life can expect when you check into the Casa Amor villa from the UK version of Love Island. There's a lot to this stay, thanks to a brand new package created by the luxury villa specialists at Villa Retreats.

The exclusive package includes seven nights at the villa that's become a huge item on your bucket list, along with lots of special amenities that'll help you and bae experience the place the best you can. You can expect to instantly feel the romance in the air from the moment you arrive, and get a glimpse at the expansive patio and large windows. You'll wander to your room and see gorgeous rose petals on your bed, look at your love and likely say, "Oh my god."

From there, you'll start having lots of fun in the sun, lounge on the sofas outside, and then probably turn in for the night. In the morning — and every morning thereafter — you'll wake up to a personalized breakfast brought to your room for you and your bae to enjoy.

Your week will also include a luxe date night with specialty Casa Amor wine and a dinner that's super Instagram-worthy. You may choose to participate in the three personal training or yoga sessions that are included in your package purchase, along with a body scrub or massage. After all, that's what the islanders did on the show, and you want to feel like you're in Love Island from day one to day seven. (Just without Caroline Flack telling you it's time to leave the island, ya know?)

To rent this villa and have this Love Island-inspired experience, head to the Villa Retreats website and review the details for the Casa Amor Love Island Package. You'll see that the villa can sleep up to eight people in its four bedrooms — and that it's a fairly short distance away from the surf and sand — but that the deal is priced based on a couple planning to stay for seven nights. So, consider finding other couples in your friend group who might want to enjoy this experience as well before choosing your dates and booking your stay.

The unique package is £998 per couple, which is currently about $1,226, on top of the standard cost of staying in the villa, which starts at £5,503, or about a $6,762 starting rate, per week. It's definitely a splurge, but is well-worth spending the extra pennies and getting through a long flight if you and bae are true and dedicated Love Island fans.

The package is available to book until December 2020, but will likely book up fast. If you're interested, you should contact the Villa Retreats team directly and plan your experience with a specialist.

After booking, start an inspiration board on your phone or the fridge in your apartment with your SO and dream up some ideas for pictures you can take while you're on your very own Love Island. These ideas might include the rose petals on your bed, or tropical captions for Instagram posts that'll show the rest of the world that you're in love with each other and life. They'll help you channel your favorite constestants and scenes from the show while you're there, and having the most romantic week with bae.