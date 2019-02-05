As far as you know, weekend getaways and saving money just don't go together. They're the opposite of peanut butter and jelly, if you will. Thus far, you may have never planned a trip with your besties that you and your budget equally loved. But, you didn't know that you can rent an entire island in Vermont for a sweet and totally affordable price. Now that's a game-changer!

Imagine this: You have a few days off from work or school in the spring or summer. It's finally warm enough to go for a dip in the lake or spend an evening outside, cozied up by a campfire in your favorite crewneck. You send a text in a group chat, mentioning that you should take a little trip, and everybody agrees. Where would on the map would that be, though?

Truth is, you have a ton of cute cabins and treehouses saved online, but they're all going to break the bank. Between driving to the destination, renting the picturesque views and lofted bedrooms, and getting a ton of snacks for Saturday and Sunday — it would just be too much. So, you begin to let your vision of an Insta-worthy weekend slip out of your mind.

That's where I come in. I'm here to tell you: Don't quit on this daydream quite yet. There is an entire island in Vermont that's waiting for you and your besties — and it's in your price range! Traveling without breaking the bank is possible. You just need to know about sweet deals that come with sunsets and afternoons spent swimming and laughing, like this one.

How can you rent an entire island in Vermont?

What's the scoop on this island in Vermont? Here's everything you need to know.

Dogatraz Island, rented out by superhosts Andrew and Betsy on Airbnb, features a cozy cottage and plenty of space to disconnect from the real world. It's the ideal location for a getaway where you want to ditch your phone and social media, and soak up some peace and quiet with your besties instead.

Sure, you'll likely take a bunch of Insta-worthy pictures near the water and pose with your s'more set-up before perfectly mushing a marshmallow onto a graham cracker. But then, you'll spend your day relaxing and maybe trying to fish, before the beautiful sunset illuminates the sky. (It's all very movie-esque, if you ask me.) The best part, though, is that all your friends can fit in this cottage and enjoy making memories with you.

The cottage itself holds six people and allows dogs, so your pup can come along on this getaway as well. The owners just ask that you care for the property as if it were your own, and pick up any messes that are made. In return, there's a kitchen full of all the appliances you could need, canoes, kayaks, a fire pit, dock, and more ready and available. Long story short: Your crew will never be bored, and have the much-needed weekend you've been dreaming about.

So, how can you rent this entire island in Vermont? It's simple, and just requires heading over to Airbnb. Navigate to this dreamy listing, and pick the nights that you want to stay. Read over the details, amenities, and rules, and then book the island before someone else does!

The whole package only costs about $275 per night. You can split this total with your besties, though, to make the price even cheaper for you individually. Plus, it's well-worth spending money on this getaway, because of all the amenities that are included. You and your budget will absolutely be in love.

What kind of perks can you expect?

Let's break down those perks and amenities, shall we? First things first: According to OnlyInYourState.com, the island is located on Lake Iroquois, which is about 20 minutes away from Burlington. So, your weekend getaway can start with a delicious farm-to-table meal and discovering bookstores and shops in the town. Then, however, get to your cottage and island!

The hosts will meet you, your luggage, and your pup (if you're bringing them), to take you out to the island via a Pontoon boat. At the end of your stay, the hosts will pick you up again and deliver you to your car. The only transportation you need to worry about is getting yourself to and from Vermont.

During your stay, your time and space is all yours. You can swim, go boating, and just soak up the beauty of the island. The immense amount of trees and serene, green landscapes will be so refreshing. And as a guest, it's up to you to appreciate it all — to make memories, take pictures, and share stories by the campfire, all while taking care of the nature around you.

The biggest perk or amentity will definitely be the vibrant sunsets that cover the sky every single night. Nothing will make you feel more rejuvenated at the end of this weekend getaway than remembering the purples, pinks, and yellows that glowed brighter than the sun. All in all, staying on this island is a pretty great way to unwind and do some traveling — especially because it doesn't cost that much.

What should you pack for a weekend on this island in Vermont?

Like any other trip, this island getaway in Vermont will require some packing tips. Fill up the empty space with bathing suits and a lot of comfy clothes. Check the weather before you go to see if you need any additional outwear like a raincoat or heavier jacket, in case it gets cold. Be sure to pack a camera, a reusable water bottle, and a good pair of sneakers, too. Those are essential no matter what trip you go on!

Last but not least, don't forget your s'mores essentials. Marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate are meant to be together — much like this weekend getaway, your budget, and you. You didn't know that you could have such a good time and not spend a ton of money, but now you do — and thank goodness for that.