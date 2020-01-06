If I had to trade closets with one model, Winnie Harlow would be closet-less in about .5 seconds. Sorry, girl! She's constantly turning out great looks at appearances, on Instagram, and of course, on red carpets, and if you haven't seen Winnie Harlow's Golden Globes dress yet, prepare to swoon. She looks hot AF, as per usual, and her slinky black gown's leg-revealing slit has me forgetting Angelina Jolie's ever existed. This look is one for my 2020 vision board, that's for sure.

When you're a model who gets to wear some of the best pieces in fashion on the reg, I can't imagine how hard it is to brainstorm a standout look for a red carpet. When you've already done it all, what more is there to try? Rather than do too much and show up in something over-the-top and outrageous, Harlow did what she does best — kept her look sexy and sparkly, and put her gorgeous skin on full display. Her LaQuan Smith black gown featured a beaded chevron fringe interrupted by a thigh-high leg slit the likes of which I've never seen before. Come on, drama! She paired the slinky masterpiece with some Lorraine Schwartz diamonds (casual) and higher-than-my-IQ Louboutin stilettos.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The leg slit to end all other leg slits, and that's on period:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Oh, BTW, the dress had zero back. I'm screaming:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Exposed derriére, but make it fashion! THIS is sultry elegance to the max, people! It has to be my favorite red carpet moment for Harlow to date. She kept the dark and dramatic theme going with extra-long black waves coiffed to perfection by celeb hairstylist Alexander Armand, and a glitzy black smoky eye with a pop of royal blue liner in her waterline courtesy of makeup artist Adam Burrell. Copying that ASAP, thanks, Adam.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Can we start a petition to get Harlow to just keep rewearing this look to any and all future awards shows? I never need to see another gown on her ever again. This LaQuan Smith deserves as many awards as Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actually received. Bravo, Winnie!