William & Kate's Reaction To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Is So, So Supportive

Baby Sussex has arrived! Now, the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge can finally do whatever it is royal moms do together. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just welcomed their first child to the royal clan, and the U.K. is losing it. And William and Kate's reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby isn't helping anyone keep their sh*t together. In my mind, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are now going to push their children around Buckingham Palace in fancy strollers while the palace staff waves at them like it's a parade.

The royal family announced on its website on Monday, May 6, that Meghan Markle has given birth to a healthy baby boy! Prince Harry confirmed the news himself when speaking to press outside of Frogmore Cottage (their new digs) after the baby arrived.

The statement read,

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

Then it went into the happy reactions from the rest of the royal family.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

They're delighted! As they should be! This little guy is Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' first cousin!

The statement also confirmed that Meghan's mother was present for the birth.

The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account also released its own statement.

Of course, if anyone knows what Meghan is going through, it's Kate Middleton. She and her husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, parent three perfect little babies: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1.

Whenever I picture Kate, no matter the reason, I see her in my mind standing on the steps of Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London holding an infant in her arms. She's, like, the OG of post-labor high heels. But, if Kate is the Queen of pregnancy footwear, then that makes Meghan the Queen of pregnancy coats. Kate's set quite the tone for Duchess fashion over the years, but Meghan has kept up and then some. Now, they are probably somewhere picking out onesies for their babies.

It's particularly great that Meghan and Harry had their baby around the same time William and Kate had their children so that the next whole generation can grow up together. Whenever I do any research on the royal family I am always taken aback by how truly specific their lifestyle is, and I can imagine it's helpful to have cousins and relatives who are about your age going through similar things.

I wonder if Prince Louis will offer Baby Sussex his baby hand-me-downs.

Of course, royal family fans are particularly interested in Kate and Meghan's dynamic after months of swirling rumors suggesting the two sisters-in-law have been at odds. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the feuding rumors but did not hear back by the time of publication. A Kensington Palace spokesperson did comment on one particular report that said Kate was upset with Meghan for the way she treated her staff, stating, "This never happened."

OK.

Surely Kate and William are joining in the new baby celebrations and giving sweet Baby Sussex a warm welcome to the infinitely fascinating family. Welcome, little one!