Will Younes Bendjima Be On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'? Here's What We Know

It's been a wild ride keeping up with the Kardashians these past 365 days. In particular, Kourtney Kardashian dove into uncharted territory by starting a new, real relationship and it's been a whole thing. After a decade of being on-again off-again with Scott Disick, Kourt finally started dating someone else. Now, we're all wondering, "Hey, will Younes Bendjima be on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, or what?"

Honestly? I doubt it.

Kardashian is notorious for keeping parts of her life extra private and only divulging little pieces of information here and there. Much to the frustration of her family, it's often difficult to tell what's really going on with her. Even during the years when she was dating Disick, it was clear she was taking great care to hide parts of their relationship from the public and her family. She also always becomes awkward when she has to confront her emotions or feelings, and is the queen of deflecting drama. But, it looks like some of that is changing.

This season, we've been following Kardashian's new relationship with the 24-year-old model, Younes Bendjima. And, let's be honest: If it weren't for the paparazzi doing such a good job catching these two together, we likely would have never heard of him at all.

In Season 14 of KUWTK, we see Kardashian's sisters prying about this "friend" she is always texting and hanging out with. In one particularly noteworthy scene, Khloé and Kim fake that a famous actor is interested in taking Kourtney out on a date. If she doesn't take the bate, her sisters think that will confirm she's actually serious about her mystery man, aka Bendjima.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

When her sisters bring up this fake date, Kourtney suspiciously replies, "I don't go on dates."

Not giving up, Kim says, "But, we noticed you've been hanging out with a certain someone," and Khloé follows up, "Is that your boyfriend?"

When the two don't get a direct answer, Khloé asks, "So, you just hang out with this guy, but you don't validate anything to us?"

Oof. Kourtney, Kourtney, Kourtney.

However, on Nov. 1, Kardashian finally made it Instagram official when she shared an epic photo of herself and Bendjima dressed up as Bonnie and Clyde. She captioned the image, "Let's get money now, we can fall in love later."

UH, SOUNDS GOOD TO ME.

Still, being Instagram official is way different than being television official, especially when you throw a jealous Disick into the mix.

Despite his own new relationship with Sofia Richie, Scott Disick has always been candid about wanting to get back together with Kardashian. Fans watched as he went on an aggressive rampage when he found out she was hanging out with Bendjima. In one scene, he is heard shouting obscenities over the phone.

hayu on YouTube

It's not a great look.

It would be understandable if Kardashian made the decision to keep her new relationship behind the cameras and away from Disick, especially considering he's been a part of the series from the beginning. Plus, it's fair to assume things are always a little more complicated when children are involved.

Despite Bendjima likely being kept from the series, we're so happy to see Kardashian finally enjoying a happy and healthy romance. There's no denying this usual Ice Queen is thawing in front of our eyes.

Younes, don't take it personally. Between you and me, there's a LOT going on here. My advice would be to stay away from the TV cameras and just keep doing your thing in front of the modeling cameras. You're, like, really good at it.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.