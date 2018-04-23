The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just welcomed their third child — a baby boy! — on April 23, and it seems that both royal experts and fans are already predicting when (and if!) Kate Middleton will be pregnant again. The couple has not even announced their new addition's name yet, nor have they made their big exit from the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital where Middleton gave birth, but there already seems to be one question on everyone's mind: Will William & Kate have a fourth child? Fans want another royal baby — and TBH so do I!

According to OK!, sources believe that because the Queen had four children, William and Kate will want to follow in her footsteps and add one more baby to the royal mix. Fair enough, though we do have to factor in Kate's history of struggling with severe morning sickness. Whether or not that will that be enough to keep the Duchess from getting preggers again remains to be seen. But in the meantime, fans of the couple all seem to be making the same joke about baby number four on Twitter, and I'm not gonna lie, some of the tweets are pretty funny.

For the record, I'm a big fan of even numbers, especially when it comes to kiddos, so I really do hope they decide to go for the fourth. Three is always so tough when it comes to siblings because someone always ends up getting left out. Even Khloé Kardashian has copped to being the "annoying little sister who was desperate to get any attention" from big sisters Kim and Kourtney growing up in a recent post on her website called "Confession: I Was The Annoying Little Sister." Plus, with four kids, there's no actual middle child, so you can avoid that whole "neglected and stuck in the middle" syndrome thing altogether.

Whatever they end up deciding, I am SO excited that William and Kate's third baby is here right now! Kensington Palace announced that Middleton had gone into labor early in the morning of April 23, saying she and Prince William had arrived at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Baby number three arrived just a few hours later, and the news was officially announced on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's by a Town Crier.

A notice was also placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth.

And Kensington Palace shared the news of the birth on Twitter, as well. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101 hrs," the tweet read. "The baby weighs 8 lbs 7 oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

We do not know the little prince's name just yet, but according to People, he will most likely be named Philip — after William's grandfather — Albert, or Arthur. Whatever moniker the royal couple decides on for baby number three, like his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the baby's full title will be His Royal Highness, Prince... followed by several given names. It's quite a mouthful for a baby, right? But I guess he could always just co-opt a symbol.

I kid, I kid. Anyway, now that the Duke and Duchess have welcomed their third child, I'm gonna need to see some photos! Lots and lots of photos. Luckily, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is coming up on May 19, and that is SO SOON, you guys! Seriously, I cannot wait to see all the royal family pictures from this event! Does Kensington Palace have a Snapchat, so we can watch it all go down in real time? And if not, can someone get the Queen on the horn and make it happen ASAP? Otherwise, I'm counting on you, Mel B! Don't let me down!