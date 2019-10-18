John Green novels are famous for hitting you in the feels while telling unique yet somehow also relatable coming-of-age stories. With the prolific author's reputation, as well as the success of the film adaptations of his novels The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns, fans have had high expectations for the new Hulu series Looking For Alaska. Luckily, the show, which is based on Green's first published YA novel of the same name, is living up to the hype. In fact, fans are so into the adaptation, many are asking: Will there be a Looking For Alaska Season 2? Unfortunately, it's not looking super promising, but it never hurts to hold out a little hope.

First, let's face the facts: The eight-episode season tells the entire story of Green's novel, and presumably because of this, Hulu has billed Looking For Alaska as a limited series. Plus, in a 2018 Reddit post, Green confirmed a Season 2 is probably not in the cards. "I would not be super-interested in participating [in a second season]. (I also think it's very unlikely)," he wrote.

However, the second part of his post brings a glimmer of hope, even if it's tinged with a hefty dose of sarcasm: "But one shouldn't say never. Who knows. Maybe Season 2 would be the story of Pudge joining a ninth tier English soccer team called AFC Wimbledon that's just beginning to work their way up through the leagues in what will within nine years be the greatest comeback story in the history of sports."

Alfonso Bresciani

Considering Miles' general lack of coordination, Green's prediction doesn't seem very likely. But those comments aside, recent history shows that just because a series has used up all of its source material, it doesn't mean it can't continue on with a new story. I mean, some of the most popular streaming shows these days were originally based on books before taking on original plot lines, including HBO's Big Little Lies (book by Liane Moriarty), Netflix's 13 Reasons Why (book by Jay Asher), and Hulu's own The Handmaid's Tale (book by Margaret Atwood).

But even if the powers that be behind Looking For Alaska do decide to continue telling this story, a second season could still be a long way off. Considering the Hulu series premiered a full 14 years after the book was published, I wouldn't be surprised if Green and producers took their sweet time discussing what (if anything) to do in the future.

For now, it's best to just bask in the angsty, nostalgic, and emotional glory that is Looking For Alaska, and maybe even start thinking about which novel of Green's you'd like to see on the big or small screen next.

Looking For Alaska is streaming on Hulu now.