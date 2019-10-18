Hulu's 'Looking For Alaska' Soundtrack Will Warm Your 2000s-Loving Heart

If you read John Green's quintessential coming-of-age book Looking For Alaska growing up, you probably already know you're in for a huge dose of nostalgia when you tune into Hulu to watch the new limited series with the same name. But from the very first scene of the series, it's clear just how nostalgic the show really is, thanks in large part to all the 2000s-era songs packed into the episodes. Hulu's Looking For Alaska soundtrack is full of throwbacks that perfectly set the mood, and you'll be wanting to play all the fun bops and moody ballads on repeat long after you've finished the show.

Set in 2005, the same year the book originally came out, Looking For Alaska is a classic YA tale of a misfit teen, his eye-opening experiences at his new boarding school, and the tragic death of the girl he loved. The eight-episode limited series is equal parts dramatic and funny, heartbreaking and uplifting, and the music reflects all of these vibes the way only early-aughts jams truly can. No matter how old you were in 2005, many of the songs played in the show are bound to make you feel some type of way.

Hulu on YouTube

According to Billboard, the show's creators wanted to choose songs that evoked the time period of the show, while also putting a spotlinght on newer artists. “Looking for Alaska is such a beautiful, timeless coming-of-age story,” Alexandra Patsavas, the series' music supervisor, said to Billboard. “The mix of songs in the show speaks to that timelessness, by combining original artists from the era with current versions of the era’s best by some of the most important new artists of 2019.”

The official Looking For Alaska soundtrack is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music now, and features 14 songs from the series:

"So Here We Are" – Bloc Party "I Will Follow You Into The Dark" – Miya Folick (Death Cab For Cutie cover) "Ask Me Anything" – The Strokes "To Be Alone With You" – Fleurie (Sufjan Stevens cover) "Crosses" – José González "Orange Sky" – Kat Cunning (Alexi Murdoch cover) "Macarena" – Beginners (Los Del Rio Bayside Boys Remix Cover) "With Arms Outstretched" – Rilo Kiley "Salvation" – Bailen (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club cover) "The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth" – Clap Your Hands Say Yeah "Take Me Out" – Young Summer (Franz Ferdinand cover) "An Honest Mistake" – Mating Ritual (feat. Lizzy Land) (The Bravery cover) "The World at Large" – Modest Mouse "Looking for Alaska Score Suite" – Siddhartha Khosla

But those aren't the only songs that are going to delight lovers of the early 2000s; pretty much every episode is guaranteed to hit you in the feels with a blast from the past. I won't give away all the amazing music moments for those who haven't yet seen the show, but I will tease a particularly joyful scene when OutKast's "The Way You Move" plays during a montage of basketball games. Like the series as a whole, it's a much-welcome dose of nostalgia.

All eight episodes of Looking For Alaska are available on Hulu now.