Will The Super Blue Blood Moon Make Me Feel Stressed? If It Does, Here's How To Chill

A super special and extremely rare lunar event is fast approaching, and everyone's out here getting super hyped. However, as breathtaking as the upcoming super blue blood moon is going to be, it might also use its gravitational powers to throw your moods totally out of whack come Jan. 31. You're definitely not alone if you're wondering whether the super blue blood moon will make you feel stressed. Like, you have enough stress in your life as it is, fam. Ain't nobody got time for this extra BS.

First of all, I don't know about you, but before I knew what the name of this lunar event actually meant, that in and of itself was stressing me out. "Super blue blood moon" honestly just sounds way too extra. Please. Do. Less.

But then I realized that I was being dramatic AF (as usual), and as it turns out, the lengthy name is actually pretty straightforward when you break it down. Basically, "supermoon" means that the moon will be unusually close to the earth, a blue moon is the second full moon of the month, and a blood moon — aka another way to refer to a lunar eclipse — is when there's a reddish hue to that big rock up in the sky.

So, real talk: Will this trifecta of a lunar event actually make you feel more stressed out than usual?

While there's no actual evidence backing up these claims, some people have said, anecdotally, that every time a full moon of any kind rolls around, they're prone to feeling extra emotional, erratic, and anxious. On top of that, full moons apparently f*ck with your sleep schedule and can lead to restless, toss-and-turn nights. I'm sure you feel me when I say that lack of sleep is reason enough to feel more stressed out.

Additionally, some people have reported feeling hyper-sensitive during major lunar events, so if you find yourself literally fighting about nothing with your SO and the tension has you feeling anxious AF, you might have the good ol' moon to blame.

While many of these anecdotal sources seem absolutely sure of the notion that lunar eclipses lead to things like higher stress levels, increased anxiety, and feelings of low self-worth, science simply isn't buying it.

Scientists and psychologists haven't been able to come up with any solid evidence that reports of heightened stress levels during a lunar eclipse are actually linked directly to the full moon.

For example, a 2016 study looked at how the moon may affect our moods or our actions and found that there's simply no reliable link between the moon cycles and people's behaviors. Though the gravitational pull of the moon is undeniably strong, the researchers in the study concluded that if you're feeling really stressed out around the time of a lunar event, it's merely a coincidence that has nothing to do with what's going on in outer space.

And the student-run online magazine Scienceline brings up a good point about selective memory in this context. Think about it this way: If you're feeling super stressed out one day, and it happens to be on the day of a lunar eclipse, you're probably more likely to remember it because of the special full moon in the sky, and that might lead you to falsely blame the moon for those feelings as a result.

All of this being said, if you do start to feel unusually stressed out on the day of the super blue blood moon, you don't have to suffer in silence and let a couple of scientific claims invalidate your feelings.

There are plenty of ways to steer clear of stress and quiet your mental chatter, whether your anxiety is provoked by the moon or not.

When you simply aren't feeling like yourself and it's feeling difficult AF to ground yourself and locate your chill, popping a squat and practicing a few minutes of meditation will do wonders for your mental health.

And if meditation just isn't your thing, not to worry, my friend. A restorative yoga flow, some deep breathing exercises, a few minutes of journaling, a brisk stroll outdoors, or a soothing, warm cup of tea are all super effective strategies for managing your stress.

When it comes down to it, no one can be certain whether the super blue blood moon is really the culprit behind heightened stress levels. But if you do feel a bit out of sorts, try carving out time for some self-care and TLC, and don't forget to look up at the sky to catch a glimpse of this rare and beautiful lunar phenomenon on Jan. 31.