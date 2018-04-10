On Tuesday, April 10, updates about the royal wedding indicate that it will be an apolitical affair. Reports came out of London that no political leaders would be invited to the much-anticipated spring nuptials this year. So whether the Obamas will be at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding remains unanswered. The Obamas are close friends of Prince Harry, so their absence from the occasion would be notable.

"It has been decided that an official list of political leaders — both UK and international — is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told The Daily Mail. "Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

Elite Daily reached out to Obama's office for comment on the couple's attendance at the wedding, but did not hear back at time of publication.

A royal source told CNN that the Obamas would not be in attendance, but wouldn't confirm that they had been invited. They added that they planned to visit the Obamas soon.

ABC's Meredith McGraw was told the same, per a tweet.

Back in December, there were concerns that inviting Obama but not Trump could cause the sitting president to take offense. Prince Harry had made it clear that he wanted his pal Obama in attendance, but as one official put it, "Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen."

President Barack Obama and Prince Harry have been friends for a while now, having spent time together on multiple occasions since the Invictus Games in October 2017. When the couple announced their engagement, Obama was quick to wish them a happy marriage.

The guest list in full doesn't appear to be public knowledge. But we have some clues.

BBC reports that a 12-year-old girl who was a victim in the attack at Manchester Arena was on the invite list.

