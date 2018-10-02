There's a powerful new moon headed our way, and it's up to us to make the best of it, stargazers. By the way, if you're craving a fresh start, there is no better time than this. Now, the real question, will the new moon in Libra 2018 affect your mood? It may or may not, but in the end, that's not really the point of a new moon. Moods are relative, unless you have a birth chart with a lot of lunar influences, of course. Truth is, whether the aspects of this lunation affect you or not, is the least of your worries, considering you'll want to take full advantage of this cosmic reset. Capeesh? Not to worry, I got you on the mood weather, and we're about to dive deep into the new moon vibes.

First thing's first, Libra is a cardinal sign, which represents the beginning of a season. For example, haven't you noticed how the season of the scales kicks off on the day of the autumnal equinox? Interestingly enough, this is the day when the time of day and night are almost exactly the same. Equal and balanced, just like Libra. Cosmic coincidence? I think not. Libra is the second air sign in the zodiac, and the front door to the second half of the zodiac wheel. For instance, while the first quadrant (Aries, Taurus, and Gemini) represents the development of self, the third quadrant (Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius) is where we expand our awareness toward others, outside of ourselves.

Now, let's combine the energy of relationship-driven Libra with that of the new moon. The new moon marks the first lunar phase, which is why its energy is ideal for setting intentions, and starting something new. So, thematically speaking, how can you set Libra-like intentions this month? Remember, Libra is ruled by Venus, planet of love, beauty, relationships, and values. So, all things Venusian are welcome, obvs. In the meantime, think about the topics I just mentioned, and how you can start fresh in your current situation, whether it's you and your partner's values, or just yours. These are your intentions, so make them count.

New Moon In Libra On Oct. 8

On the day of the new moon, Venus, Libra's planetary ruler, will be retrograde in the sign of Scorpio. In Scorpio, Venus isn't her usual self, not even close. Imagine, the planet of love wants beauty, harmony, and airy exchange. Scorpio, on the other hand, is emotionally intense, and smoldering with passion. Now, when we combine these two celestial energies, we get a femme fatale Aphrodite, on a hearse. I'm kidding, but not really.

Venus retrograde in Scorpio wants us to reflect, re-asses, and re-evaluate our current relationships and values. However, given Scorpio's intensity, this retrograde comes with an extra kick. So, don't be surprised if you suddenly run into a toxic ex, or perhaps discover some hidden truths, regarding a love one. You know the drill, stargazers. Retrogrades are notorious for bringing back the past, and well, they must be coming back for a reason, huh?

Speaking of unfinished business, now that you've got the scoop on this upcoming lunation, how can you turn it into a magical new beginning? OK, so maybe magical isn't the word, but what about meaningful? Love makes the world go 'round, and Libra energy serves as a reminder that we all need that special someone, whether it be romantic or adorably platonic. What needs readjusting in your current partnerships? Do the people in your life measure up to your self-worth? What are your core values?

This new moon is your chance to break free from the connections that no longer serve your highest purpose. It's your turn to fall in love, and maybe this time you'll fall head over heels, with none other than YOURSELF. You are worth it, trust me.