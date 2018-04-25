Just when you thought it was safe to play in the rain again and hear the word "float" without flinching, It: Chapter Two reminds us that cinema's most menacing Dancing Clown is coming back to wreak more havoc on Derry, Maine, and our souls. The upcoming follow-up to the 2017 horror movie hit is set to hit theaters in fall 2019. Will the It sequel be scary? Prepare to be so terrified that you'll need to wear... er, backup.

According to director Andrés Muschietti, It's next chapter is "going to be scarier and more intense" than the first film and he even instructs audiences to "bring your adult diapers." Eek. Warner Bros. teased the anticipated movie at their CinemaCon presentation on April 24, although they couldn't provide any footage, considering filming hasn't even begun yet. Shooting is set to kick off this summer.

The sequel to It takes place 27 years after the events of the first film and will show the now-grown-up members of the Losers' Club as they face off against Pennywise and deal with the emotional demons that haunt their adult selves. Adapted from the Stephen King novel, It's second half finds the gang returning to their not-so-sleepy New England hometown for more chilling action. Do not read ahead if you do not want It spoilers from the book and the miniseries.

2017's It took place in the 1980s, so you can expect It: Chapter Two to be set in the present, based on its time jump. The first half didn't only serve as a horror movie — it was a coming-of-age story about coming to terms with fears, identity, and the growing pains of adolescence. It's next installment will obviously focus on a group of 40-somethings as opposed to teens, though the talented, young actors from the first movie are set to make appearances. “On the second movie, that dialogue between timelines will be more present. If we’re telling the story of adults, we are going to have flashbacks that take us back to the ‘80s and inform the story in the present day," Muschietti explained to EW of the narrative decision.

As for the older actors signed on to take on the adult versions of the Losers, only a few names have been confirmed. Jessica Chastain is attached to play Beverly Marsh, which is fitting not only due to her signature fiery locks, but also because she's worked with Muschietti in the past on Mama.

Bill Hader is reportedly tapped for the part of potty-mouthed Richie Tozier, whose younger version was previously portrayed by Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard. Richie has a knack for doing voices and impressions and in the 1990 miniseries adaptation, the character grows up to become a Hollywood late night TV host. It's hard to knock this seemingly perfect casting choice considering Hader's SNL past and skill set.

James McAvoy will join the cast as adult Bill Denbrough, whose younger self was portrayed by Jaeden Lieberher in last year's initial part.

While It didn't focus on one crucial element from the original material — the Ritual of the Chüd, a multi-dimensional battle of wills that reveals the It creature's origins — the second part could touch on that dimension. “I really wanted to focus on the emotional journey of the group of kids,” Muschietti remarked to Yahoo Movies last September. The director explained:

Getting in to that other dimension — the other side — was something that we could introduce in the second part. In the book the perspective of the writing… is always with the Losers, so everything they know about Pennywise is very speculative and shrouded in absurdity, so I wanted to respect that mystery feeling of not knowing what’s on the other side.

From what we know about It: Chapter Two right now, whether it goes to the other side or not, the movie will probably continue to create clown-centric nightmares for years to come.