It's been a long time coming, but a collaboration from Taylor Swift and Katy Perry could be on the way. The former frenemies-turned-besties have been open about taking strides in their friendship, and it sounds like they're ready to take their biggest step yet. Perry's latest comment has fans convinced Taylor Swift and Katy Perry will collaborate on a song in 2021.

Perry dropped the hint about a potential collab track during the March 22 episode of American Idol. On the show, Perry judges music industry hopefuls vying for a ticket to Hollywood, but she related a recent experience back to her own life. At one point in the episode, she gave a pep talk to a pair of Idol contestants who had been experiencing "weird tension" with each other ahead of their audition. "You guys are both on the same team," Perry told them. "Don't forget about that."

The remark got Perry's wheels turning about her own past drama, and she turned to fellow judge Luke Bryan to say, "Can you imagine, if Taylor and I worked together, what we could do?"

You can see the video clip of Perry teasing a collab with Swift below.

Perry and Swift's friendship is going strong these days, but that hasn't always been the case. As the story goes, the pop stars duked it out in 2012 when three of Perry's backup dancers were offered spots on Swift's Red tour. After those dancers called it quits before Swift's tour ended, she accused Perry of stealing them from her. Things got uglier when Swift released her song "Bad Blood" in October 2014, and fans theorized it was written about Perry.

By 2019, both singers were ready to put the feud behind them. In addition to baking cookies together, they hugged it out in Tay's music video for "You Need to Calm Down."

In May 2020, Katy squashed rumors of a potential collab on her latest album, Smile. But she's also not ruling it out for the future. "No, it's not correct," Katy told Hits Radio Breakfast. "But the fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future, and I'm always open."

It's hard to tell whether Perry was just dreaming with her latest comment or if she actually has something in the works with Swift, but fans are ready when they are.