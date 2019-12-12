All the recent casting news about the upcoming adult version of Lizzie McGuire has had fans joy-screaming “this is what dreams are made of” for all the world to hear. But not all dreams can become reality, as proven by the fact one of the shining stars of the franchise, Miss Ungermeyer, likely won’t be in the Lizzie McGuire reboot. The actor who played the iconic role in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Alex Borstein, gets candid with Elite Daily about her chances of showing up in the new project, and it’s not looking good.

"I can’t imagine how that would work," Borstein says when asked about Miss Ungermeyer being in the reboot. "Like, she was a chaperone on a trip, so it doesn’t make sense to me." For those who might need a little refresh on the cinematic masterpiece, The Lizzie McGuire Movie took place during the summer before the kids started high school, and in addition to accompanying the graduated eighth graders on their journey to Rome, Miss Ungermeyer was also their future principal. This, of course, means that after four years of teenage education, Ungermeyer would probably never have a reason to interact with the main Lizzie McGuire characters ever again.

But what if there was more to it? I mean, one of the funniest subplots of the movie was the back-and-forth between the stern adult chaperone Ungermeyer and Lizzie's BFF Gordo (Adam Lamberg), who Ungermeyer dubbed a "sneaky brown-noser with a hidden agenda." After all they went through in Rome, what if Gordo — who fans already know will be in the reboot — had actually kept in touch with his former principal for all these years after graduating high school? If that were the case, it could actually make sense for Ungermeyer to pop up from time to time in Lizzie and Gordo's adult lives.

Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

For her part, Borstein admits if the Lizzie McGuire reboot's creative team approached her with a meaningful reason for Ungermeyer to return (such as the above scenario, perhaps) and it's not just "a shoehorn" role, she might consider it. "If they had something interesting and reached out, who knows? Sure," she concedes.

Borstein knows avid Lizzie audiences are eager to see her pop up on the show. "I’ve heard a lot on social media and heard people tell me on the streets," she explains. For now, though, she says no one from the series' team has reached out to her about joining the project, so fans might not want to get their hopes too high at this time.

That said, those who can't get enough of Borstein's dry, snappy portrayal of Miss Ungermeyer can enjoy those same vibes by watching her current character, Susie Myerson (note she even has a similar-sounding last name), on the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which just dropped its third season on Amazon.