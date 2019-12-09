A brand new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has come — and if you are one of the many diehard fans who marathoned it all right away, then it's gone as well. Season 3 brought Midge Maisel to a whole new level of her stand-up career as she toured the country with singer Shy Baldwin, but it also brought about some truly unexpected setbacks. The final episode is full of cliffhangers, so let's go over the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 questions that fans really need Season 4 to answer.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from throughout Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Season 3 finale, "A Jewish Girl Walks into the Apollo..." is filled with a ton of twists and realizations that will totally impact the show in its potential fourth season. Most notably, Midge was able to shine at the Apollo by making jokes about Shy Baldwin's sexuality, which led to Shy's manager Reggie immediately firing Midge from his tour. The biggest question viewers are left with is the future of Midge's career.

1. Will Shy re-hire Midge?

Shy revealed to Midge that he was gay in confidence after she found him beat up on his boat. When her nerves get the better of her at the Apollo, Midge mistakes a signal from Reggie as a go-ahead to poke fun at Shy's sexuality in front of his hometown crowd, but the plan backfires when Shy cuts Midge from his tour. Shy and Midge developed a very close connection prior to her Apollo set, so there may be hope for them to work things out, but it really does not seem like Midge is going to get back on that tour after what she did.

2. Is Susie in love with Midge?

This question is a lot less clear than the first one, since it's more hinted at rather than ever truly expressed. Some moments in the final episodes of the season seem to suggest that Shy and Reggie may be in love, and in his talks with Susie, Reggie seems to imply that he thinks Susie may have a similar relationship with Midge. In the last scene of the season, Reggie got teary-eyed as he fired Midge at Shy's behest, and he warned Susie that she will find herself in the same position one day. Some Maisel fans have suspected Susie may have feelings for Midge from the start, especially since she has never been given even the hint of a romantic storyline with anyone, but these final scenes could mean that Season 4 will finally address those questions.

3. Will Susie lose all Midge's money?

The big through-line for Susie in Season 3 is her developing gambling problem, which wound up costing her all of the money she and Midge earned in the finale after losing her bet on a fight. Thankfully, Susie was able to make the money back by collecting the insurance on her mother's house, and she also secretly asked Joel to take care of Midge's finances from now on so she would not be tempted to gamble her money away again. But it might not be that easy for Susie to stop throwing her money away.

4. Will Joel and Mei stay together?

Along with his new business venture, Joel also found a new girlfriend. Despite a brief argument, Joel and Mei ended Season 3 happily together, but there is always that question of if he will go running back to Midge. He did remarry her in Vegas after all, and Susie also told him that she knows he still loves Midge in the finale.

5. Will Midge and Lenny ever get together?

Speaking of unsure love connections, Season 3 made it more clear than ever that Midge and Lenny Bruce have an undeniable spark, but right when it looked like they were finally going to hook up, they didn't. Although things are still kind of confusing with Joel, it definitely seems like Benjamin is no longer a romantic option, so Lenny may finally get his chance to really be with Midge.

6. Will Rose and Abe's new jobs work out?

Midge and Susie may have had some pretty nasty setbacks this season, but nobody had a worse time than Midge's parents. Having lost all their money, Rose and Abe had to do some serious soul-searching about what to do next, but in the Season 3 finale they seem to have finally found their respective callings. Rose became matchmaker, while Abe was offered the theatre critic position at the Village Voice. But will these jobs get them back to some semblance of their old life, or will they remain down and out?

7. Will Sophie get revenge on Midge and Susie?

For a while, it looked like Sophie Lennon was going to actually be a friend rather than a foe to Midge and Susie, but that changed at the season's end. Despite a fair share of struggles, Susie was able to land Sophie her very own production of Miss Julie on Broadway, only for Sophie's nerves to get the better of her at the last minute and turn the play into her comedy act. Susie let loose on Sophie, telling her she will never have the guts of someone like Midge, leaving Sophie to wallow in her failure. But viewers know too well that Sophie has a penchant for vengeance, so how might she get back at her former manager and comedic rival in Season 4?

Although Amazon has yet to officially pick up a fourth season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the company signed an overall deal with the showrunners earlier this year, so fans can rest assured that more seasons are coming. If the series continues to follow its regular release pattern, a fourth season should drop on Amazon at the end of 2020. Until then, fans have a lot of questions to ponder.