There's still some major questions lingering in the air after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Jan. 8 that they'll be taking a "step back" from the royal family. For instance, what will happen next? Will Meghan and Harry lose their royal titles? So. many. questions. Thankfully, things are slowly, but surely, coming to light.

Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl reported that Harry and Meghan "are not understood to want to relinquish their royal titles and will continue to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." That being said, it could get complicated, as the couple also aims to be "financially independent" moving forward.

According to a source, “Nothing has been ruled in or out, it’s too early to say, but it is hard to have an HRH title while working on a commercial basis if that’s what they plan to do.” Buckingham and Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Vanity Fair's report.

Now, Meghan probably won't be out here hawking fit tea on Instagram, but being financially independent would mean they could take commercial deals — a big no-no under palace jurisdiction.

The real kicker, though, is Vanity Fair's source claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not consult the Queen before releasing their bombshell statement on Jan. 8. The out-of-the-blue news may have been what caused the palace to release somewhat of an icy statement themselves.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," they said in a statement on Jan. 8.

Basically, everything is still up in the air.

In case you missed it, here's Meghan and Harry's original statement:

According to the couple, they plan on spending a lot more time in North America, which means less time in the U.K. Meghan and Harry insisted the "geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter." Looks like baby Archie will have some brutally cold Canadian weather to acclimate to soon.