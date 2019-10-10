Could England's favorite couple be moving out of their not-so-humble abode? Along with The Beatles, high tea, and Buckingham Palace, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among the list of things that I instantly associate with the UK. So, it's hard to imagine them living anywhere else. The thought that the royal couple and their little baby Archie would ever relocate has never crossed my mind, but according to a new report, it's a big possibility. If like me, you're wondering, "Will Meghan and Harry leave England?" Here's the tea.

According to a source at Us Weekly, “Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth." Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on Us Weekly's report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The report doesn't come as a complete surprise, seeing as Canada was previously Meghan's home" for several years while she filmed Suits. Meghan is still a Toronto girl at heart! Plus, It sounds like this change wouldn't be immediate. Relocating “is an option,” claimed the insider, before adding that “Meghan and Harry are considering it for the future.” See? If you need time to digest this major news, you've got it.

For now, Meghan and Harry are tucked away inside a quaint countryside home in Windsor, England, called Frogmore Cottage, where they hunkered down just several weeks before Meghan gave birth. The Palace shared an official statement about the pair's decision to move to the cottage on Nov. 24, 2018.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple has lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year," the post read. "Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

Apparently, Meghan is a big fan of the cottage and the reprieve from the hustle and bustle of London it brought her. “She really likes living in Windsor,” another insider shared with Us. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.”

Wherever the royal pair ends up, let's hope there are some luxe housing options, because Meghan and Harry have reportedly dropped major dough on renovating their current home. The construction to prepare the cottage for Meghan and Harry's move-in date cost $3.05 million in public funds, according to the Sovereign Grant they received in June 2019. Casual.

Perhaps, a move overseas is exactly what the pair needs. Not only would Canada be far away from the hustle and bustle of Buckingham Palace, but it would give Meghan a chance to be in her element. She quickly uprooted her life and relocated to London in 2017 to be closer to Harry, but maybe it's the Prince's turn to be the new guy in town. After all, Meghan did spend six whole years there when she was working as an actress!