Love is Blind took Netflix by storm when it released Season 1 in February this year. Over the three weeks the 10 episodes were released, it seemed like everyone was watching it, or at least had heard of it. With all the buzz surrounding the show, it's no wonder why fans are wondering if Love is Blind will get a Season 2.

Season 1 of the new Netflix show was hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and aimed to answer the question: Is love really blind? Thirty singles entered into an Atlanta facility and could only date other participants by sitting in isolation pods and listening to each other talk through an opaque wall. In order to move on to the next stage of the show and actually see one another, the singles had to get engaged. Once locked into their relationships, the couples embarked on a tropical vacation to test their physical intimacy, and then moved in together before walking down the aisle, all in the span of just four weeks.

The show kept viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering if the contestants would actually get married to someone they met. The social media conversations surrounding the show proved people had a heck of a time wrapping their heads around the concept of the show, but loved watching every minute of it play out on their screens.

While Netflix hasn't yet made an official announcement about Love Is Blind being renewed, that doesn't necessarily mean the show won't come back. Netflix doesn't often announce second seasons immediately after the show airs, so despite all the hype, the streamer will likely have to do some recon and take a look at the stats. "The biggest thing that we look at is: Are we getting enough viewership to justify the cost of the series?," Netflix's vice president of original series Cindy Holland explained at a 2018 TCA press tour about how the company chooses which shows to renew.

In the meantime, fans can watch Love Is Blind Season 1 on Netflix, as well as the Love Is Blind reunion special on both Netflix and YouTube on March 5. According to People, the six couples who got engaged on the show will be brought back together at the reunion to talk about the process and their current relationship statuses.

Fans should look out for official announcements from Netflix to see if Love Is Blind will be renewed for a Season 2.