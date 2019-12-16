As expected, the season 17 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended on a huge cliffhanger. After the Kardashian sisters threw digs at each throughout the whole episode, Kourtney Kardashian decided she had enough and planned to leave their family vacation earlier than expected. But Kourtney's comments were more than just about another sisterly feud, because what she had to say is making fans question whether Kourtney Kardashian will be on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2020.

Believe it or not, this latest feud started because, one day, Kourtney came home with what seemed like a hickey on her neck. Kim and Khloé Kardashian pestered Kourtney about her hickey, but Kourtney refused to talk about it.

In a confessional, Kim revealed that, "for the past few years," Kourtney was keeping things about her life hidden from the camera, which meant her sisters had to "pick up the slack" and "show more."

The trio's feud led their momager, Kris Jenner, to intervene and suggest a big family bonding vacation in Wyoming. "The reason I wanted you all to come is because I feel a little frustrated and anxious about how everything's been going lately, so I decided that we're going to take a family trip and go to Wyoming," Jenner said.

Well, the Kardashians' family bonding vacation was an epic fail because it only made matters worse. Instead of being filled with sweet sisterly moments, the vacation had a lot of bickering, so much so that Kourtney wanted to leave the family vacation entirely to be away from her sisters.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

"If we continue to work together and try to be respectful of what everyone else’s needs are around us and listen to what each other are saying, I think that we can definitely carry on filming this show," Kris told her daughters, but Kim and Kourtney weren't having it.

"If everyone acted like you did, filming-wise, then we’d absolutely have no show,” Kim told Kourtney.

"I have three kids that are my priority more than the show,” Kourtney snapped back. "Why do I have to say it 25 times? I’m not going to change my mind."

"What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show," Kourtney added.

Later, in a confessional, Kourtney said she needed a break from filming. “It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point,” she said. “I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore.”

Kourtney hasn't been shy about expressing her frustrations over filming KUWTK, and that's why fans are asking whether they'll see her much next season. Considering Kourtney didn't come to a decision about her future on the show in the Season 17 finale, chances are we'll see her in at least one episode of the show in 2020, but, as for more episodes down the line, Kourtney's participation is very much up in the air.