Things have been super tense this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian haven't been seeing eye to eye lately, so Kris Jenner suggested the entire family go to Wyoming for some much-needed family bonding time. Unfortunately, the Kardashians' family bonding vacation was such a massive fail because it only created even more tension among the sisters.

Previously on KUWTK, Kim threatened to fire Kourtney from the show because she refused to film certain aspects of her life. Last episode, Kim and Khloé grilled Kourtney about her "hickey," but Kourtney stayed mum about it.

"Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim explained. "So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more."

Being the awesome momager that she is, Kris asked the trio, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to all take a family vacation together.

"I feel a little frustrated and anxious about how everything's been going lately, so I've decided that we're going to take a family trip and go to Wyoming," Kris told her kids.

But right from the start, there was a huge problem: Kylie didn't show up, which made Kendall really upset since she came all the way from Europe to spend time with her sister.

“Kylie not coming on this trip is a bit annoying because it took a lot out of my time and she just decides not to come," Kendall said.

Then, while on the way to Wyoming, Kris asked the kids to pick a sister they would most like to work on their relationship with. Kim, Khloé, and Kendall all chose Kourtney, but when the family vacation officially began, things didn't go as planned.

During the team bonding exercises, Khloé and Kourtney kept throwing mean comments at each other. "You're a bully and you're a b*tch, OK?" Khloé told her sister.

Later on, Kourt told Kendall she planned to ditch the family vacation because she couldn't take her sisters anymore. "Why would I be here with a bunch of people who literally, they just pick on me?" Kourt said.

"We are sisters though, at the end of the day," Kendall said.

Watch the KUWTK clip below.

Hopefully, the Kardashians can amend their relationships with each other soon, because seeing them fight is so sad.