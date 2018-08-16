As Game of Thrones fans gear up for the high-fantasy saga's eighth and final season, the fan theories are really coming out of the woodwork. Since the new season will only have six episodes to somehow answer about a million burning questions, fans are closely examining every little details from the past seven seasons to try to find clues on what is about to happen. And one of these details could be foreshadowing the return of a long-dead character. Will Khal Drogo come back to life in Game of Thrones Season 8? It sounds like an impossible circumstance, but it might actually be time for Daenerys to see her first love again.

This all goes back to Khal Drogo's death in the very first season of Game of Thrones. In case you forgot, Drogo is killed by a witch named Mirri Maz Duur, who uses her magic to poison Drogo and kill his unborn son in Daenerys' womb. As vengeance, Daenerys ties Duur to Drogo's funeral pyre and burns her along with her husband's body. This act is what gives birth to Daenery's dragons, but what we are going to focus on now is the curse that Mirri Maz Duur places on Daenerys before her death. Here is the prophetic curse that Duur placed on Daenerys:

When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east. When the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before.

Now, since the language in these prophecies is often metaphoric, there has been a lot of discussion among Game of Thrones diehards about what each line means, but most fans seem to agree that we will see the prophecy fulfilled before the end of the series. And what happens when Mirri Maz Duur's prophecy is fulfilled? "He will return," referring to Khal Drogo.

One fan made the case for the Night King's army advancing towards Westeros as being the fulfillment of nearly all of the requirements of Mirri Maz Duur's prophecy: the sun moving backwards could indicate the planet spinning in retrograde during this cataclysmic winter, the seas going dry could mean the freeze over, and mountains blowing in the wind could refer to Viserion blasting apart the Wall in the Season 7 finale.

The one thing left is for Daenerys to give birth to a child, which a number of fans think she will do with Jon Snow as the father at some point in Season 8. But while this metaphoric language is helpful in checking off all these events, it could also have implications on the outcome. Mirri Maz Duur promises that Drogo will return, but that does not necessarily mean he will rise from the dead (which seems especially unlikely since Daenerys burned his body, which has been shown as the surefire way to prevent resurrection). Another theory people are throwing out is that Daenerys will name her baby Drogo, thus fulfilling Duur's prophecy about Drogo's return.

We will have to see how this tricky little prophecy is fulfilled (or if it's fulfilled) when Season 8 of Game of Thrones premieres sometime in early 2019.