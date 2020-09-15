Kanye West has been teasing new music for months. His upcoming album, Donda: With Child, named after his late mother, was originally slated to drop on July 24, but now West is speaking out about why he chose not to follow through with the original release date. The rapper's latest series of tweets has fans asking one question: Will Kanye West release new music in 2020? It appears that depends on whether or not West settles some beef with his label.

West teased the album's emotional title track on July 13, and later followed up the teaser with a since-deleted picture of a track list. Obviously, fans anxiously awaited the record's release on July 24, and now, two months later, they're still waiting and wondering what happened.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, West went off on Twitter, sharing receipts of text messages between him and a consultant who was helping him figure out how to get ownership of his masters. The consultant suggested that West make a "more radical consideration" which would be to "propose an entirely new relationship or joint venture" with Universal Records, "one that is equal and not one sided."

West replied to the consultant, "I'm not open to any form of business with Universal or Sony." Sharing the texts, West tweeted: "No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time."

In a more direct tweet, West stated: "I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal ... on God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me."

While it's unclear when West's contracts with Sony and Universal are officially up, it seems the beef is very much alive. On Monday, Sept. 14, West directed a tweet at the recording label, writing:

"I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses."

West also added that his four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, are going to "own my masters."

The timing of West's new music is still up in the air, but one thing seems clear for now: He's not dropping Donda until things with Universal and Sony are figured out.