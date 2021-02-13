WandaVision has already surprised viewers with some pretty mind-blowing twists, and fans think the next new episode will take things to a whole new level by introducing an A-list star that's been long rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While nothing is confirmed, it certainly sounds like all the pieces are coming together for John Krasinski to make his Marvel debut in Episode 7 of the Disney+ series. There are a few reasons why fans are convinced John Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic will appear in WandaVision, including small hints about an unseen aerospace engineer, the purported theme of the next new episode, and the fervent fan-casting of Krasinski as Reed Richards over the past years.

After WandaVision introduced X-Men star Evan Peters as a new version of Wanda's slain twin Pietro Maximoff midway through the season, it's clear that all rules are off when it comes to this reality-bending series. That's a big reason why fans think another bit of stunt-casting is coming in Episode 7. S.W.O.R.D. captain Monica Rambeau has mentioned an aerospace engineer she's in contact with to help infiltrate Westview for the past couple episodes, leading up to her saying she's going to meet up with the unnamed engineer. Since Marvel announced plans to make a Fantastic Four movie at the end of 2020, this seems like the perfect place to introduce engineer extraordinaire Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic.

Disney+

Not only does Mr. Fantastic's introduction seem likely, but there are a lot of factors pointing to Krasinski playing the stretchy superhero. Krasinski has been heavily fan-cast as Richards ever since 2019, when Disney attained the film rights for the Fantastic Four from 20th Century Fox.

On top of that, WandaVision Episode 7 is strongly believed to be inspired by Krasinski's hit sitcom The Office, making his potential appearance extra meta. In an interview with Empire last year, Marvel boss Kevin Feige stated that the sitcom inspirations in WandaVision go all the way up to recent shows, mentioning Modern Family and The Office as specific inspirations. Since each episode has been progressing to a new decade of TV and Episode 6 was all about the '90s, it sounds like Episode 7 will be full of The Office references.

Marvel fans were quick to put all these details together and share their excitement about the potential Krasinski reveal.

The Office fans also pointed out the fact that Randall Park played a fake version of Jim Halpert in on of Jim's The Office pranks. Park currently stars in WandaVision as FBI agent Jimmy Woo, making Krasinski's potential appearance even more meta.

Given all the elements pointing to it, the Krasinski theory is pretty convincing. But fans won't know if he will pop up or not until Episode 7 of WandaVision airs on Friday, Feb. 19 on Disney+.