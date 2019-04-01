The sequel to A Quiet Place is most likely going to sound the same as the first movie, but it might look very different. That is because a new bit of casting news has fans convinced that John Krasinski, who starred in A Quiet Place, will not be reprising his lead role in the new movie. So, will John Krasinski be in A Quiet Place 2? The sequel may have just cast his replacement.

A Quiet Place 2 is currently in talks to add its first new cast member, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Actor Cillian Murphy (Dunkirk, Peaky Blinders) is in negotiations to play a new character that will be introduced in John Krasinski's horror follow-up. Murphy's role is being kept under wraps, but the report does reveal that he will be playing "a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit." The stars of the first movie — Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe — are all confirmed to be reprising their roles as the survivalist Abbott family... but Krasinski is so far only confirmed to be back as the writer and director of A Quiet Place 2, not as an actor. And because of that insidious description of Cillian Murphy's new character, it sounds like Murphy's new role could be replacing Krasinski's Abbott family patriarch in the sequel.

It really should not come as too much of a surprise that John Krasinski may not appear in front of the camera in A Quiet Place 2, since [spoiler alert] his character was killed at the end of the first movie. In the climactic scene of A Quiet Place, Krasinski's character Lee sacrificed himself to save his children from the sound monsters, and we saw him get torn apart by one of the beasts.

Still, you never know what twists these supernatural horror movies might pull, and John Krasinski is going to be on set anyway. Because of all these questions, there were some thoughts about Krasinski possibly reappearing in A Quiet Place 2 as Lee somehow. That may still be possible — maybe in a dream, hallucination, or flashback — but it sounds like Cillian Murphy is definitely going to be the male lead in A Quiet Place 2 now.

The casting also calls into question whether the Abbott family will continue to be at the center of the movie or become side characters in the sequel. Shortly after A Quiet Place 2 was announced, John Krasinski said that the new movie would refocus on a new family and their attempts to survive the post-apocalyptic, silent world. If that is still the case, then the three surviving Abbotts may play a smaller role in the sequel, and Cillian Murphy's character may be joining a different family unit: the new main family of the movie. That would also mean that fans can expect some more A Quiet Place 2 casting announcements in the coming months.

A Quiet Place 2 is slated to begin filming this summer, and it will hit theaters on May 15, 2020.