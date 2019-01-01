Get ready to question everything you thought you knew about A Quiet Place. According to the film’s writer, star, and director John Krasinski, the film’s sequel is going to bring in a totally new perspective that you probably didn’t expect. In an interview with Deadline, Krasinski revealed that the plot of A Quiet Place 2 is something even he didn’t see coming.

In his interview with Deadline, which was published on Sunday, Dec. 30, Krasinski talked at length about the unexpected success of A Quiet Place and how people’s love for the film prompted him to start writing a sequel even though he initially didn’t intend to.

“It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I’m a realist. I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one,” Krasinski told Deadline.

Krasinski was so against the idea of a sequel, at least from a creative perspective, that he even told producers to find another filmmaker and writer if they went ahead with another film.

“I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, 'But don’t you have an idea?' I said, 'Yeah, I have a tiny idea,' so they said, 'OK, while we’re talking to other people, keep thinking about it,'” he revealed. “They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it.”

Ultimately, though, Krasinski found his way back to the story and even decided to put a different spin on it for the sequel. Krasinski’s approach to the sequel is really all about world-building and throwing more characters into it.

"The idea for it is pretty simple. I’m writing now — I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain,” Krasinski explained. “You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup."

So, how will A Quiet Place 2 deal with this “opposite setup” Krasinski is referring to? That, too, is pretty simple. According to Krasinski, the sequel will offer a look at the world through new sets of eyes which will inevitably present a whole new set of challenges.

"We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it," Krasinski told Deadline. "The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective."

Krasinski is clearly passionate about the project and his work on the first film definitely shows that. I have no doubt that the sequel will be just as interesting and eventful as the first film was even with a whole new set of characters! With any luck, Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt will be featured in the film somehow. It would be a shame not to include her, in my opinion!