John Krasinski's Instagram About 'A Quiet Place 2' Will Get Horror Fans So Excited

Things are about to get real quiet again soon. Talk of a sequel to John Krasinski's horror flick A Quiet Place began immediately after the movie was released last April, and now details about the upcoming movie are firming up. John Krasinski's Instagram about A Quiet Place 2 confirms that production is just beginning on the new movie, and it also confirms the film's previously announced release date of May 15, 2020.

A Quiet Place became a surprise hit upon its release in early 2018, and also became emblematic of a recent trend in original horror movies receiving immense critical praise, similar to other 2018 releases like Get Out and Hereditary. The movie starred John Krasinski (who also wrote and directed it) and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as a married couple trying to survive a post-apocalyptic hellscape full of monsters that attack anything that emits a sound. In the end, Blunt's character gives birth to the couple's third child, and Krasinski's character sacrifices himself to protect his two children, played by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. The movie ends with Simmonds' deaf character realizing the feedback from her cochlear implant is the key to fighting back against the monsters.

The ending to A Quiet Place does not set up a clear sequel — unless it was just watching Emily Blunt run around shooting monsters with her kids' help — but John Krasinski has an idea on how flip the script with A Quiet Place 2. Rather than making a traditional sequel, Krasinski has said that the new movie will focus on a different family's attempts to survive the sound monsters. That said, Emily Blunt is also confirmed to reprise her role in the new movie, so fans will still see characters from the first film.

John Krasinski announced the beginning of production on A Quiet Place 2 on Instagram on Friday afternoon, sharing a photo of the set with the ominous caption "...time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20." The post also comes with the confirmation that Krasinski will indeed be directing the sequel along with writing it, as he did with the first movie.

Although John Krasinski is writing and directing the upcoming sequel, it seems unlikely that he will actually appear in the movie again. Unless the film is partially set in the past, before the events of the first A Quiet Place, Krasinski's character was pretty definitively killed off at the end of the original movie, so he will likely be working exclusively behind the scenes this time around.

The promise of a new family being the center of the sequel also brings up a casting question. Since it sounds like Emily Blunt is confirmed to return, we will probably also see Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprising their roles as Blunt's children. Perhaps the sequel will involve the family from the first movie sharing their secret to killing the sound monsters with a new family.

Fans still have over a year to wait for A Quiet Place 2. The sequel is slated to hit theaters on May 15, 2020.