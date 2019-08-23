This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why. 13 Reasons Why has made it clear that nothing gets in the way of what Jessica Davis wants to do. In the aftermath of her rape, she reclaimed her narrative, sharing the truth about Bryce Walker at the end of Season 2 and learning to enjoy her sexuality again in Season 3. A lot of her storyline in the most recent season was pretty empowering, but in the finale it was revealed that she, like several of her friends, played a pretty significant part in Bryce's murder. So this begs the question: Will Jessica get charged for Bryce's death in Season 4?

Although Bryce (Justin Prentice) ultimately wasn't punished for raping Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), others' testimonies led to Jessica's (Alisha Boe) sexual assault trial against him in Season 2. He was found guilty in that case but frustratingly only received a few months of probation as a result. When Season 3 explored the immediate aftermath of Tyler's (Devin Druid) foiled school shooting, Bryce had already moved on as a student at the prep school Hillcrest, where he was ostracized for being a rapist. Though he still had many, many shortcomings, it appeared Bryce was trying to change himself for the better.

Meanwhile, in the time following the Spring Fling, Jessica was still struggling to recover from her experience with Bryce. After following Ani's (Grace Saif) advice to take sexual matters into her own hands, Jessica realized she still had feelings for Justin (Brandon Flynn). However, she was also still working through her feelings about the assault, and using her anger as fuel to incite change at Liberty High.

As Season 3 eventually revealed, Bryce was still trying to make amends with Jessica eight months after the Spring Fling, and on the night of Homecoming, he asked her to meet up with him so he could give her something. Jessica brought Alex with her to their arranged meeting to find a severely injured Bryce, who had been brutally beaten up by Zach (Ross Butler). Barely able to move, Bryce gave Jessica a tape of his confession and apology before asking her and Alex to help him home. While Jessica was inclined to leave Bryce on the ground to die, Alex was moved help him get home. However, as Bryce began speaking of avenging Zach and accusing Jessica of setting him up, Alex's mood changed, and he pushed Bryce off the pier to his death while Jessica watched.

Technically a bystander in the murder, Jessica's secret is still under wraps, but at least one person outside the core group knows of Ani's cover-up and framing of Monty (Timothy Granaderos), who died in prison. Winston, the jock's secret hookup, confronted Ani about the truth, having been with Monty the night Bryce disappeared. Fans will have to wait until Season 4 to see if and how Winston proceeds, but Jessica was already showing signs of regret in the aftermath of Bryce's death, wanting protesters to reel back from plans to disrupt his funeral and telling Justin that Bryce didn't deserve to die. Whether she can even be charged, or whether she'll turn on Alex, is up in the air. No matter what may happen next, the potential for someone to blow the kids' cover is definitely high.

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.