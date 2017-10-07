Will Ivanka Trump Run For President? Her Mom Imagines Her Running "In Fifteen Years" In New Book

If you're deeply unhappy with what's happening in our political climate right now, you might want to shut your eyes for this latest bit of news. There could be another Trump family member vying for a seat in The White House, and — while it's all pure speculation — a lot of hearts are probably breaking at the thought of it. Ivana Trump discussed Ivanka Trump running for president... and oh boy, is there a lot to unpack here.

Ivana Trump, aka Donald Trump's first wife and Ivanka Trump's mother, muses about her family's political future in her new book Raising Trump. Per AP, The former fashion model wrote,

Maybe in fifteen years, [Ivanka] could run for president?

Then, Ivana refers to herself, and says, "First Lady? Holds no appeal for me personally. First Mother? That could work."

Now, before any mayhem begins, Ivanka herself has said that she has no intention of running for office. During an interview with CBS This Morning back in April, the first daughter was asked if she would ever consider her own presidential bid. She responded,

No. Politics is a tough business. Politics is a tough business.

Hmmm, well that's all well and good, but Ivanka has taken a direct role in politics by signing on to be an official employee of her father's administration. So, it's hard to believe that she has zero interest in playing a role in government affairs.

She also gave a much more flip-floppy answer to Cosmopolitan on the subject in March 2016, saying: "I do not think so, but I have learned in life to never say never! It is too limiting!"

Some were not taking too kindly to the idea of Ivanka Trump 2032.

Politics aside, Ivana also opened up about her marriage to Donald, and his affair with Marla Maples. She revealed the moment that she came to face-to-face with Maples in Dec. 1989, writing,

This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’ I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.

An onslaught of tabloid gossip and news coverage hit after word of the affair broke, which Ivana called "insane."

“I couldn’t turn on the television without hearing my name,” she wrote.

According to the excerpts provided from Raising Trump, Trump's ex-wife speaks surprisingly fondly about the president, recalling their first meeting which involved Trump picking up the check and escorting her home in a huge cadillac. She said,

My instincts told me that Donald was smart and funny — an all-American good guy.

Ivana added that she speaks to her ex-husband once a week, and encourages him to use Twitter (cool, thanks).

She told CBS,

I said, 'I think you should tweet. It's a new way, a new technology. And if you want to get your words across rightly, without telling The New York Times, which is going to twist every single word of yours, this is how you get your message out.

The author, however, has been less kind towards Melania Trump.

"He’ll be a great President. He’ll surround himself with the right people," she told a source, per The Daily News, "...but the problem is, what is he going to do with his third wife. She can’t talk, she can’t give a speech, she doesn’t go to events, she doesn’t (seem to) want to be involved."

What a complicated, strange world the whole Trump family lives in. And once again, I'd like to reiterate that we have zero evidence that Ivanka will at any point decide to campaign for office. In the meantime, though, gotta go with The Rock 2032.