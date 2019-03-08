There could be (more) drama in the White House. As Democrats kick off a wide-ranging probe into any possible wrongdoing by President Donald Trump, many eyes have turned to his daughter and trusted White House adviser Ivanka Trump. Will Ivanka Trump be investigated, though? Well, if the decision was left to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), the answer would, apparently, be "yes."

Now that House Democrats have the president and his business dealings under a microscope, their attention has reportedly shifted to the first daughter and whether to investigate the relationship between her private financial interests and her role in the White House. According to The Washington Post, senior Democratic investigators are concerned over whether Trump benefited from her position, including securing Chinese trademarks for her now-shuttered namesake fashion company. A spokesperson for the brand said in a statement at the time that the trademarks were part of normal business dealings and there was nothing improper about them. But Trump's business dealings could be a touchy subject, considering she's a child of the president.

However, that doesn't appear to mean much to Pelosi, as she suggested to The Washington Post on March 7 that investigating Trump, as well as her husband Jared Kushner, is fair game. “Whomever falls into that net, falls into that net,” Pelosi said. “They are advisers to the president. They have security clearances. This is not their children at home.” Elite Daily reached out to the White House for any additional comment on Pelosi's remarks, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While some Democrats like Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) echoed Pelosi, there are others who disagreed. Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Virginia), for example, told the Post that such a move would be “very dicey business” and “too high-profile.”

Alexandra Beier/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Trump isn't the only one who has been caught up in investigations concerning the president. Donald Trump Jr.'s name has also come up as of late, as his signature is reportedly on a check presented to Congress on Feb. 27 that was a part of an alleged hush money scandal. Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for comment, but did not immediately hear back. The check was allegedly part of a reimbursement for a payment the president's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made on his client's behalf to an alleged ex-mistress of the president for her silence ahead of the 2016 election, which may connect the president to federal campaign finance violations. President Donald Trump has admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment, but denied claims of an affair, and as of March 2019 has not been formally accused of or charged with any crime. Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for comment on the matter, but did not hear back.

Both Trump and Kushner have also made headlines this week over their security clearances. On March 6, it was reported that President Trump had allegedly pushed his former Chief of Staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn to grant his daughter's security clearance over their recommendations. In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told CNN that the White House did not comment on security clearances. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for additional comment.

The report came barely a week after it was reported in late February that the president had also allegedly given Kushner a security clearance against the advisement of intelligence officials, who had reportedly "raised questions about his own and his family’s real estate business’ ties to foreign governments and investors, and about initially unreported contacts he had with foreigners." Kushner reportedly had to amend his security clearance request forms multiple times to add foreign contacts, which he said in a statement was an error caused by submitting them prematurely. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the subject.

With investigators on the move, it might seem like there's only so long before they start looking at the Trump kids. But I guess you never really know. We'll see.