If you sat down to watch Netflix's new teen sci-fi series I Am Not Okay With This, then chances are you were left still hungry for more three and a half hours later after devouring the first season. Season 1 ends rather abruptly with a massive cliffhanger that has viewers frantically searching for the "next episode" button on their Netflix screens. But sadly, there is no eighth episode, which means everyone is wondering if I Am Not Okay With This will get a Season 2. Here's what fans should know about the potential for another season.

As of I Am Not Okay With This' release day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Netflix has not yet revealed if it will renew or cancel the series, but the final moments of Season 1 definitely feel primed for a follow-up. Spoiler alert: This post will discuss details from the I Am Not Okay With This Season 1 finale. Throughout the series, Syd worked to try to control her telekinetic powers while a mysterious person followed her. Everything came to a head in the final moments of Season 1, when Syd lost control as Brad read her diary in front of the whole school. To stop him, Syd used her ability to explode Brad's head, running off covered in his blood after revealing her lethal powers to everyone.

But, somehow, things got even wilder after that. As Syd was pondering running away and hiding in a place nobody will ever find her, the mysterious man appeared from the shadows behind her. He gave Syd an ominous message: "They should be afraid. Let's begin."

Obviously, fans need answers. Who is this shadowy man? What does he want with Syd? Are his powers the same as hers, or different? The final line definitely lays the groundwork for another season, so hopefully Netflix confirms Season 2 soon.

But for right now, there are some likely answers to all the pressing questions about this mystery man. The most popular guess as to the man's identity is that he's Syd's dad. The show already revealed that Syd's father developed similar abilities to her after is time in the military. He was believed to be dead, but since this shadowy man seems to be able to disappear and reappear at a whim, he may have used his powers to fake his death for some reason.

The "let's begin" line also pretty clearly suggests what is next for Syd. This man seems intent on becoming Syd's mentor, training her in how to control and understand her powers.

So the predominant theory about a potential season is that it would center on Syd reconnecting with her father and honing her telekinetic skills under his tutelage, which would be a much deeper dive into the sci-fi elements of the show than Season 1. It's hard to imagine Syd going back to being an ordinary high schooler after all her classmates saw her psychically explode a head, though.

If Netflix does renew I Am Not Okay With This, fans can likely expect a much darker and more supernatural Season 2.