The British royals better prepare, there might be another Prince Harry very soon. Ever since Halle Bailey was announced as Disney's choice to play the Ariel in The Little Mermaid, fans have been wondering who would play her love interest, Prince Eric. There's been plenty of speculation over who will be the best actor for the role. In fact, there have been just as many actors' names batted about as the number of thingamabobs Ariel has. But one actor stands out amongst the rest and now fans are wondering: Will Harry Styles play Eric in The Little Mermaid? Fans are convinced that he's the next Disney prince.

Styles has been at the top of many fans' lists of their dream actors to play Prince Eric. After all, the dreamy pop star is the dream guy for many fans, so it makes perfect sense that he'd be a number one pick to play a prince. According to The Hollywood Reporter that dream might come true since Styles is in early talks to play Eric.

If Styles does take on the role in The Little Mermaid he'll be joining Bailey. Both of them got their start as singers: Bailey as part of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, and Styles in the British boy band One Direction. The band took a break 2015 and since then Styles has been paving his own solo career.

The Little Mermaid wouldn't be Styles' first acting role. In 2017 he starred in Christopher Nolan's World War II movie Dunkirk.

At the Dunkirk premiere, Styles told reporters that he might possibly retire from acting after his role in the film. At the time, he said:

I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk. I'd do this one again but it may be one and done. I'd do this one again. I really enjoyed this. I've peaked too soon! There's nowhere to go.

Styles' quote from the Dunkirk red carpet doesn't make the idea of him taking an acting role in The Little Mermaid seem too likely. But, The Little Mermaid isn't just any movie. The Little Mermaid is a movie musical, which means that it would give Styles the opportunity to show off his vocal chops alongside his acting skills.

This live-action version of the movie is a remake of the 1988 animated version, which didn't include any songs for Prince Eric. However, that could be remedied thanks to the new score this version of the movie will have, courtesy of Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is adding new songs to The Little Mermaid's iconic score alongside the movie's original composer, Alan Menken. Miranda famously wrote the multiple award-winning musical Hamilton, so you know these songs are going to be good.

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, fans on Twitter are already very excited about the prospect of Styles playing Prince Eric.

Styles had previously been one of the options to play Elvis in the biopic about his life, but he lost the role to Austin Butler. But, based on fan reactions, it seems like they'll be much happier seeing him play Prince Eric anyway.