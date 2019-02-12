Did you know that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are BFFs with George and Amal Clooney? I mean, I knew they were close, but there have been some reports noting that George Clooney might be chosen as the Godfather to Meghan and Harry's first baby, which definitely puts them into best friend status. Rather than allowing the speculation to continue, the Ocean's Eleven actor addressed the rumors head-on. So, will George Clooney be Meghan and Harry's baby's Godfather? Let's just say that we shouldn't count on it.

According to People, Clooney made an appearance at a press panel in Los Angeles for his new show Catch-22 and he opened up about his thoughts on Meghan Markle and how unfairly she's been treated in the media.

"I do want to say, I just saw this piece," he reportedly said. "They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she's been pursued and vilified. She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it's history repeating itself."

"And we've seen how that ends," he continued. "I can't tell you how frustrating it is to see that. You're taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere. She's getting a raw deal there, it's irresponsible. I'm sort of surprised by that."

Of course, he's talking about Thomas Markle's response to the letter that Meghan wrote, where she reportedly asked him to stop speaking out to the press so that they could work on their relationship. And honestly? George Clooney couldn't be more right.

But let's get back to the news about George Clooney potentially having a role in Meghan and Harry's child's life.

According to The Daily Mail, the Clooneys are "all but confirmed" to be chosen as the baby's godparents. A source that's reportedly close to both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Clooneys told the publication, "Amal and Meghan have been close for years, and Harry and George have become buddies because of that. They're much closer than the headlines let on."

The insider also revealed that George has "told a couple of people he has a strong hunch" they'll be asked to be godparents. So, when speculation that he would be the baby's godfather arose at the press conference, good old George made things crystal clear that this wasn't the case at all.

"Oh yes, I’ll be godfather of the royals apparently," he said, sarcastically. "No! I’m a father of twins, I have enough sh*t to deal with—literally!"

So that's it, you guys. George Clooney has enough on his plate with his own children. It doesn't matter whether we think he'd be the perfect godfather or not, because it's clearly not going to happen.

George Clooney is not here for this, and we all just need to accept that.

Of course, if the Clooneys are out, that begs the question of who will be the baby's godparents. There are a handful of potential picks, including Meghan's good friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, Harry's longtime pal Charlie Van Staubenzee, or even friend and actress Priyanka Chopra (yes, please), according to People.

I mean, if it can't be George, I'll absolutely take Priyanka Chopra in his place.