The family drama that Meghan Markle is dealing with seriously needs to be put to an end. If it's not her half-sister, Samantha Markle, shading her on social media, it's something else — like her father, Thomas Markle, doing press interviews without her knowledge. Putting all of this emotional stress on a pregnant Meghan can't be good for her, and her friends have reportedly recently broken their silence on the matter of Meghan's family struggles. One thing pointed out in particular? Thomas Markle's response to Meghan's reported letter that she wrote to him after her wedding day. Honestly, the whole situation will just make you want to give the Duchess of Sussex a big hug to show your support. Elite Daily has reached out to the Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to People, one of Markle's close friends is slamming Thomas Markle's claims that he can't get in touch with his daughter.

"He knows how to get in touch with her," the undisclosed friend told the publication. "Her telephone number hasn’t changed. He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super painful, because Meg was always so dutiful. I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he’s done. And at the same time, because she’s a daughter, she has a lot of sympathy for him."

The insider then brought up what happened after it was reported that Thomas Markle staged paparazzi photos leading up to his daughter's wedding day, and that Meghan wanted her father to be at her wedding regardless of his mistake.

"Meg and Harry were still so focused on getting [Tom] to London," the reported anonymous friend claimed. "At no point was there talk of ‘Now that we know he lied, he’s in trouble.’ Tom wouldn’t take her calls, wouldn’t take Harry’s calls."

Markle's friend continued, saying, "The next morning when the car got there [to take him to the airport], he wouldn’t get in. [Later] Meg heard he had a heart attack and she’s calling and texting, even up to the night before the wedding. It was like, ‘Please pick up. I love you, and I’m scared.’ It was endless."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Can you even imagine what was going through Meghan Markle's mind on her wedding day if this is true? Props to her for looking so effortlessly beautiful and not letting all of that stress get to her. The insider then disclosed what reportedly happened after Meghan reportedly wrote her dad a letter with the intent to repair her fractured relationship with him. Her friend told People:

After the wedding she wrote him a letter. She’s like, ‘Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship.’ Because every time her team has to come to her and fact-check something [he has said], it’s an arrow to the heart. He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her. And she feels like, ‘That’s the opposite of what I’m saying. I’m telling you I don’t want to communicate through the media, and you’re asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?’ It’s almost like they’re ships passing.

If you're wondering why Markle's friends are speaking up about the ordeal now, it seems to have a lot to do with the fact that they're worried this will have an effect on Markle and the baby, who is due this spring. They chose to speak with People to "stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about our friend."

"Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths," a reported former costar said, adding, "we worry about what this is doing to her and the baby... It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant."

Is it possible for us to all just leave Meghan Markle alone and allow her to relish in her newlywed (and pregnant) bliss? She deserves, at the very least, a little bit of peace and quiet before she becomes a mom, and all of this family drama really needs to disappear like, pronto.

Let's give the girl a break, OK? OK.