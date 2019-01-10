A few months ago, Emmy Rossum shocked Shameless fans everywhere when she announced that after nine seasons, she would be exiting the long-running Showtime dramedy. But she may not be gone forever. Now, Rossum is offering fans a glimmer of hope that she may actually return as Fiona Gallagher in the future. So, will Emmy Rossum return to Shameless some day? Here is what fans should know about the chances of a Fiona comeback.

Emmy Rossum opened up about her decision to leave Shameless in a new profile for Shape. Rossum told the publication that she sees the move as an exciting beginning for her to become more involved in other projects, and that she wanted to leave the show while she still loved working on it. But the real kicker is that Rossum may not be entirely out of the Shameless world for good. She noted that she knows the door is always open for her to come back in the future, which she confessed she may take advantage of if it feels right:

I made 110 episodes playing the character of Fiona, and it’s been an incredible journey. I’ve learned a lot about myself as a person and as an actor. I want to leave the show while I still love it, and I know the door is open to come back if that feels right.

It sounds like a Fiona Gallagher cameo is definitely still an option for future seasons, so Shameless fans will still have some hope moving forward after Fiona peaces out at the end of this season.

Shameless fans have already had to deal with one unexpected goodbye recently even before Emmy Rossum's final episode. Shortly after Rossum announced that she would be leaving the show after its currently airing ninth season, her on-screen brother Cameron Monaghan revealed that his last episode on the show aired ahead of the midseason finale. So now Ian Gallagher is already gone for good, and Fiona is about to follow suit in just a few episodes.

But the Gallaghers still have half of a season with Fiona before she splits. Back in August, Emmy Rossum posted an emotional note on Facebook announcing that she would leave Shameless after its ninth season.

Right now, it is still a mystery to fans how Fiona's story might facilitate her exit over the course of the next seven episodes. After the half of Season 9 that has already aired, Fiona ended up at a particularly dark low point — she found out her boyfriend was secretly married, lost all of her money, and had to return to living at the Gallagher house that she so desperately never wanted to return to. Although the midseason ended with a brief hopeful note as all of her siblings banded together to help her teach her lying boyfriend a lesson, it is still a total downer for Fiona overall.

Shameless Season 9 has seven episodes left, and it will return from its hiatus on Sunday, Jan. 20.